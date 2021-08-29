When we last saw the Union football Wildcats, they were leaving the field late in November following a Class 4 semifinal loss at MICDS.
The Wildcats, who finished 7-5 overall and 2-2 in the Four Rivers Conference, found their stride in the postseason, winning the Class 4 District 2 title and moving all the way to the semifinals before falling.
Head Coach Justin Grahl feels that run should set the stage for this season.
“We want to continue to build on last year and take another step towards our ultimate goal,” Grahl said.
On the way, the Wildcats vanquished Clayton, Sullivan, John Burroughs and Festus. That came after the team had to take two weeks off due to a COVID-19 quarantine.
Grahl’s team enters the 2021 season in a situation nearly opposite to 2020. The Wildcats were young starting last season but have many key returning players back this year.
Union graduated 12 players from last year’s team, including all-state defensive back Gavin Wencker, linebacker Alton Hubbard and leading receiver Donavan Rutledge.
This year’s team returns 17 starters on both sides of the ball and has key players and depth back.
At quarterback, junior Liam Hughes grew up in the position last season, completing 123 of 222 pass attempts for 1,642 yards, 14 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. On the ground, he ran the ball 129 times for 400 yards and eight scores.
Hughes’ backup, sophomore Ryan Rapert, also returns. He also can fill in at running back or receiver and is expected to make an impact at each position.
At running back, the Wildcats are set with Dalton Voss (148 attempts for 588 yards, two touchdowns) and Luke Koch (63-250, two) back. They were the two who rotated the most into the backfield with Wencker and senior Cameron Kriete (13-65) also seeing carries.
At the receiver positions, the Wildcats return many of their top receivers.
Junior Hayden Burke caught 17 passes for 253 yards and two touchdowns. Nick Birke, a senior, snagged 19 passes for 246 yards and two touchdowns. Junior Colton Morrow had 19 catches for 204 yards and one touchdown. Senior Ryan Ewald caught nine passes for 124 yards and three scores.
The team gets an addition in senior Kaden Motley, who is playing this season. Motley has been a standout basketball and baseball player at Union.
On the offensive line, the Wildcats return junior John Martin, who was named to the Missouri High School Football Coaches Association all-state third team as an offensive lineman.
Juniors Alex Mendenhall and Brady Lause also are important returning starters, Grahl said.
On the defensive side of the ball, Union has some holes to fill. Besides Wencker and Hubbard, the team graduated Josh Meyer and Tristan Eads, who were key contributors.
Up front, many of the same players from the offensive line could see action. Sophomore Kelby Edmunds emerged as a run stuffer during the postseason run last season.
At linebacker, two incoming seniors, Marshall Gebert and Tanner Hall, are expected to compete for starting positions. Both have played other sports at Union with Gebert on the baseball team and Hall with the basketball squad.
At defensive back, Jayden Overschmidt is a top returner, along with Morrow, Burke and Rapert. Grahl feels Motley and Wyatt Birke will be candidates to earn playing time in the secondary as well.
Diego Orozco’s foot secured two wins for the Wildcats (Pacific in the regular season and Sullivan in the playoffs), but he has graduated. Union has other options this year. Will Herbst, a soccer player, will see action with the football team this year. Koch also has kicked in the past.
In Union’s spread formation, the quarterback generally handles punting duties. Hughes kicked 23 times last year, averaging 34.9 yards per punt. His long punt was 65 yards, and he put four inside the 20.
Another area to address is kick returns. The Wildcats have many options but few with past experience. The graduated Mason Bailey and Wencker ran back most of the kicks last year.
Kriete, Burke and Overschmidt returned punts last season.
Grahl is being assisted by Ryan Coons, Nathan Hoskins, Paul Bray, Mike Underberg, Bill Graft, Steve Harris, Rick Morrow, Ben Lause and Gary Vogel. Most are returners. Harris joins the staff from St. Clair.
Grahl sees Owensville, Pacific and Sullivan as strong teams in the Four Rivers Conference. He feels Washington will be good within the area.