Cross country runners often state how much sacrifice and pain is put into the sport.
And now Union High School runners can say they work for Coach Hurt.
Sarah Meiners got married over the summer and now is Sarah Hurt. She said it was a fitting name for her position.
Hurt is in her fourth year as head coach of the Union cross country program and sixth year at Union. She ran NCAA Division I cross country and track at the University of Missouri-Kansas City and holds the 10K record there. She was a teammate with Courtney Frerichs, who won the silver medal in the 3,000-meter steeplechase at the Tokyo Olympics.
“I love the sports culture at UHS, and I am looking forward to another year with a phenomenal group of athletes,” Hurt said.
Union has eight boys and eight girls this season.
On the girls side, two of the team’s state qualifiers return in junior Anna Brakefield (29th in 20:05.9) and senior Ella Coppinger (34th in 20:11.9).
Coppinger has been one of the school’s most versatile athletes. She medaled in track in hurdles and high jump last spring.
Also returning are Kelsey Brake and Emma Tucker.
“All of these girls have represented our team either at last year’s cross country state meet, the state track meet or both,” Hurt said. “They are an extremely talented group of ladies, and we are excited to see what they can do this year collectively.”
Brake also was a starting defender on Union’s third place girls soccer team.
On the boys side, senior Gabe Hoekel returns after placing 81st in last year’s MSHSAA Class 4 cross country championships (18:05.6).
Also back is Lucas Hoekel.
“Both Hoekel boys are looking very fit,” Hurt said. “Gabe looks the fittest I have ever seen him. He is ready to roll and set up for success for his senior season. We also have some distance track runners from last year (Bryson Pickard and Will Herbst) who will be doing cross country for the first time but were on our state medaling 3,200-meter boys relay team. They may not have experience in cross country, but they do come with some distance running experience. Aiden Borgmann had an injury last year, but he ran in several varsity meets before his injury.”
Herbst is competing in three sports this fall, similar to what Diego Orozco has done in recent years. He’s also on the boy’s soccer and football rosters.
A trio of freshmen, Ty Greenwalt, Taylor Meyer and Tyler Lutes, also is trying to make an impact this season.
On the girls side, newcomers Gianna Schreck, Andie Holmes and Abby Sprugeon give Union depth. Schreck also plays softball in the fall and wrestles in the winter.
Hurt said the team’s goal is to win the Four Rivers Conference and qualify several for the state meet. She knows there will be challengers for the FRC title.
“Owensville is always a formidable opponent on both sides,” Hurt said. “Hermann has looked particularly strong over the last four years. Both teams will no doubt be very competitive this year as well.”
Taylor Juergens is assisting Hurt at the high school level, and Stacey Ayers is running the middle school program.
Hurt said the team learned some important lessons last fall.
“We have learned that anyone can be beaten on any given day,” Hurt said. “Our boys cross country team won the Four Rivers Conference last year with that mentality. The girls learned that lesson the hard way by having several quarantines the week of district, which led to our team barely missing state qualification. We can’t just rely on one or two people to carry the team. We all need to run our best to reach our goals.”