Matt Fennessey returns this fall to lead the Union boys soccer program.
Fennessey, who also coaches the Union girls team, stepped down from the boys job after the 2015 season. A Union High School alumnus, he’s been coaching soccer at his former school for 15 seasons.
“This is my first year back as the head boys coach,” Fennessey said. “I’m excited for this young group of men. We have a lot of returning talent and a good young group of kids coming in.”
Fennessey gets players from an 18-4-1 team, which won the Four Rivers Conference title last season under Josh Wideman.
Wideman, who played with Fennessey, will remain as a volunteer assistant coach, along with Brady Weinhold and Andy Thwing.
Ted Brinker is the new full assistant coach and has plenty of past experience, most recently as varsity coach in St. Clair.
“Assistants and volunteers like these guys makes it easy on me,” Fennessey said. “Fine group of coaches with a vast amount of knowledge to offer to the kids.”
Fennessey said 38 players tried out, and they’ll be split between the varsity and junior varsity teams.
Top returning players include senior forward Isaiah Cojocaru, senior defender Wyatt Davis, junior midfielder Donoven Sherwood, junior midfielder-goalkeeper Ian Meyer, junior forward Will Herbst, sophomore midfielder Ardell Young, senior midfielder Salvador Garcia and junior goalkeeper Cooper Bailey.
Cojocaru netted 12 goals with three assists last season. Herbst scored nine times and led the team with 11 assists. Young punched in three goals with six assists. Garcia scored twice and assisted on three goals.
Sherwood netted one goal with one assist. Meyer scored one goal.
Bailey went 5-3 in goal last season with two shutouts and a 1.94 GAA. He missed much of the season with health issues. Meyer stepped into the box while Bailey was out, going 13-0 with eight shutouts and a 0.60 GAA.
Union graduated five seniors, Diego Orozco, Luke Smith, Evan Hall, Jack Wagnaar and Trevor Reidel. Competition for their spots will be tough.
“We’re still evaluating the newcomers,” Fennessey said. “It’s really wide open with who could step in at the varsity level and make contributions.”
Fennessey said he hopes to repeat as FRC champion but knows it will be difficult.
“As far as team goals, we want to be competitive in our conference,” Fennessey said. “We want to put ourselves in a position to win the conference, then hopefully make some noise in the playoffs.”
Fennessey knows Pacific will be a difficult opponent in the Four Rivers Conference, and Sullivan will be better.
Fennessey also knows the team remembers last year’s losses. Two came against St. Francis Borgia Regional, and Washington and Northwest both beat the Wildcats once.
“ I think if they learned anything about last year, it was that our neighbors to the north had our number,” Fennessey said. “I look for that to fuel the engine to be the best team in Franklin County.”