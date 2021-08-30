Sullivan’s girls volleyball program set a standard from 2016 to 2018, winning three consecutive district titles. It went 19-12-3 in 2019 before falling to 8-20-1 last season.
Bouncing back is a goal for Sarah Rochleau’s team.
“We want to improve our conference record of 3-4 from last season and win a district championship,” Rochleau said.
Sullivan has four returning starters this season. They are junior setter Maci Nolie, junior outside hitter Emma Brune, senior middle hitter Abby Wiegers and senior right-side hitter Cassidy Cunningham.
Another returning starter, outside hitter Olivia Witt, is recovering from knee surgery after being hurt during the district basketball tournament. Witt was the team’s kills leader last year with 291 and picked up 274 digs.
Finding another outside hitter to fill in for Witt is a key for the team, Rochleau said. She also feels the libero spot is another that needs to be filled adequately.
Brune was next at 164 kills, and Wiegers posted 123 kills.
Nolie led the team with 344 assists. Cunningham led the team in total blocks at 29.
Of the healthy returners, Nolie had the most digs with 232.
A total of 29 of the 33 who tried out for the team were retained for the 2021 roster.
Newcomers who appear destined for playing time include senior libero Morgan Clonts, junior defensive specialist-setter Anna Brooks, junior outside hitter Carley Godfrey and junior middle hitter Erica Juergens.
Rochleau said there are freshmen and sophomores who could challenge for varsity playing time as well.
Within the Four Rivers Conference, Rochleau feels defending champion St. Clair and perennial power Hermann are teams to watch. She also feels St. Francis Borgia Regional will have a good season.
Rochleau hopes the team learned from the 2020 campaign.
“We learned to battle through adversity after dealing with numerous injuries and quarantines of key players,” she said. “We learned the importance of playing as a team and that your win-loss record does not define you.”