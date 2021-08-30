The year 2020 was known as the year of the pandemic, but it will be remembered as the year the Sullivan softball Lady Eagles won their first state title.
Ashley Crump’s team went 21-9 last season, winning its first Class 3 state title by beating Savannah, 2-1.
“A key thing we learned last season was to slow down and not make any game too big,” Crump said. “When everyone is on the same page, a lot of great things will happen.”
Sullivan’s softball program has become a dynasty under Crump. Last season marked its 12th consecutive district title. It was the fourth time in five seasons that Sullivan ended the season in the championship or third-place game.
In her 15th season in charge, Crump brings back longtime assistant coaches Heidi Blankenship and Jason Harbour.
A total of 19 players tried out for the team, and all 19 were retained.
Nine players return from last year’s state championship team.
Junior shortstop Kayla Ulrich made the all-state team batting .452 with 15 doubles, four triples and seven home runs. She scored 36 runs and drove in 36 runs.
“She is physically and mentally tough,” Crump said. “She led off for most of the season and had numerous clutch hits and RBIs during our postseason run. She is a player who can create outs for us defensively with her range and effort.”
Junior Jaedin Blankenship is the top returning pitcher. She was 11-5 with a 2.47 ERA and struck out 89 over 82.1 innings. At the plate, she hit .356 with four doubles, one triple and two home runs. She scored eight times (usually had a courtesy runner) and drove in 26.
“Jaedin Blankenship will take charge in the circle and provide power at the plate,” Crump said.
Senior Riley Branson in center field and senior Sophia Weirich behind the plate return to give the Lady Eagles strength up the middle.
Branson batted .409 with one double, one triple, 23 runs, 11 RBIs and 14 stolen bases. Weirich was a .405 batter with nine doubles, one triple, two home runs, three runs (usually had a courtesy runner) and 28 RBIs.
“Seniors Riley Branson and Sophia Weirich were huge difference-makers for us last season, and I feel they will only build on where they ended,” Crump said. “Having Sophia behind the plate gives our pitchers confidence to throw anything, and we are looking forward to seeing her power at the plate.”
Junior Alexis Funkhouser could make a much bigger impact this year, Crump feels. She’s the starting first baseman and batted .269 with three doubles, one triple, 17 runs and seven RBIs.
“I feel like this may be a breakout year for her,” Crump said. “She has an excellent attitude and has set high expectations for herself.”
Sullivan graduated four players from last year’s team, including Missourian All-Area player of the year Hanna Johanning. Also moving on were Alyssa Sharp, Madyson Stahl and Alexis Johnson.
That will open things for players to potentially see bigger roles this season.
Two such players are juniors Hannah Campbell and Grace Halmick. She also feels sophomores Morgan Braun and Hayli Venable could break through.
“Braun has really been showing some offensive power recently,” Crump said.
They key to programs that perpetuate long streaks is reloading, and Crump feels this year’s freshman class has some players who can help Sullivan maintain its tradition.
“We have a very strong freshman group who are ready and able to handle the varsity pace,” Crump said.
That group includes Molly Lohden and Evvie Blankenship.
Blankenship is the daughter of Assistant Coach Heidi Blankenship.
Crump feels both Lohden and Evvie Blankenship can pitch and play infield.
Dorie Richardson, another freshman, can fill in at a variety of positions.
“She has shown her versatility and is a true utility player,” Crump said. “She will give Weirich some help behind the plate but is also expected to have infield and outfield time. This freshman trio will be fun to watch the next four years. “
It is possible that some players could change positions this year.
“With so many versatile athletes, there are a number of combinations we want to try,” Crump said. “A lot of the defensive lineup will also depend on who is pitching at the time.”
The team is the favorite to repeat as the Four Rivers Conference champion, but Crump knows it will be tough to repeat.
“We don’t ever take anyone lightly,” Crump said. “I think Owensville will have a strong showing. Their program is only getting stronger and will be fun to watch in future seasons.”
Crump hopes this team has been built for the long haul once again.
“Our goal is to be great, unselfish teammates and to play on the very last day allowable of the fall season,” she said.