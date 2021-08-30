The St. Clair volleyball Lady Bulldogs made it to the top of the dog pile in the Four Rivers Conference last fall.
Now tasked with trying to hold that position, St. Clair will have to reload after graduating a pair of four-year starters in Alohilani Bursey and Makayla Johnson, as well as libero Kyley Henry and outside hitter Ally Newton, from that squad.
That said, the Lady Bulldogs are not without returning talent. The list of returning contributors includes seniors Myah Dierker and Madison Lowder and juniors Kennedy Travis and Ava Brand at outside hitter, senior Kaylee Rampani and junior Vada Moore doing the setting and senior Mackenzie Lowder at middle blocker.
“All of my returners are key players in my mind,” Head Coach Kandice McCuskey said. “I know all of them put in extra work in the offseason with playing on different club volleyball teams. Each one is important as they each played a vital role in our success last season, and I am excited to see our success this season.”
Madison Lowder ranked third on the team in kills last fall with 108, behind only Bursey and Johnson.
Rampani ranked fourth in the Four Rivers Conference in assists in 2020 with 340 but moves to defensive specialist this fall. That puts the bulk of the setting duties on Moore, who made 182 assists in 42 games in 2020.
“Vada Moore will be my setter this season,” McCuskey said. “She has put in some extra work, and I can tell because her sets are looking really good.”
Travis played in just 35 volleyball games last fall but is coming off a spring soccer season where she set a program record with 30 goals.
“Kennedy Travis and Ava Brand will be my right-side players, and they both are going to be a threat,” McCuskey said. “(They are) very smart, aggressive, and I really enjoy watching them go out there and pick up balls that I never thought they could have gotten.”
The Lady Bulldogs gain strength from the additions of sophomore defensive specialist Claire Merseal and freshman outside hitter Olivia Lowder.
“Claire Merseal is one that has really been working hard for us this summer,” McCuskey said. “Olivia Lowder is one that if you didn’t know who she was, you would never guess that she is a freshman. She has really been working hard this summer, and I am excited to see her out there. Emma Barrett and Bailey Wilken will be assets to our team. You couldn’t ask for two better girls to be in the roles they are.”
McCuskey is entering her seventh season at the head of the program, assisted by Nicole Wink and two recent graduates of the program, Gracie Sohn and Emma Hinson.