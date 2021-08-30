The St. Clair softball Lady Bulldogs will look to progress in their third season under Head Coach Anna Reed.
The team has ended with five wins in each of the past two seasons.
The only two Lady Bulldogs to leave the yard last fall (with one home run apiece), returning seniors Kaitlyn Janson and Current Smith, lead the crop of new and returning players for Reed’s crew.
Smith batted a team high .362 last fall and tied for the team lead in runs batted in with 12.
Janson batted .246 and was the team’s top outfield defender.
The list of returning starters also includes senior infielder Gabby Marler and outfielder Cecilia VanNess.
The biggest area of need the Lady Bulldogs will need to address is in the circle after graduating innings eater Madelyn Ruszala (107 innings pitched in 2020) and backup pitcher Jess Bess.
Roberta Byers and Diane Krodinger are listed as the team’s assistant coaches.