The youngest fall sports program at St. Clair is hitting its stride.
Head Coach Jeff Van Zee’s girls golf squad enters its fourth year in 2021. The team has its largest turnout of 12 and brings back the program’s first four-year starter in senior Jordyn Hampson.
“This is the biggest team I have had in the four years of the girls golf program,” Van Zee said. “I like the size. Any bigger and it makes it hard to give individualized help.”
Hampson golfed her way to 31st in the Class 2 District 2 tournament last fall.
She is joined by fellow returning seniors Allie Cook and Hayley Schaefer.
“I am optimistic that we will have a pretty good year,” Van Zee said. “My three seniors played a lot of golf this summer, so hopefully they will be ready for a strong season.”
Additional returning players include juniors Alyssa Taylor and Leah Keltz and sophomores Bonnie Kavanagh, Caitlin Parmeley and Trinity McDonald.
The team also adds juniors Elliana Dingledine and Jaydyn Sherwood and sophomore Sicily Humphrey.
“The returning juniors have shown some good signs in the first week, and I am excited about the potential of my five sophomores,” Van Zee said.
With the addition of a girls golf team at St. James, the Four Rivers Conference now has enough teams to crown a conference champion in the sport for the first time.
“A team goal is to win the inaugural year girls golf conference championship,” Van Zee said. “Union, Pacific and St. James will be tough competitors, but hopefully playing at home for two of the matches and hosting the tournament will be an advantage for us.”