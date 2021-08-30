Can it be three in a row for St. Clair on the gridiron?
The Bulldogs are coming off back-to-back undefeated regular seasons, the first two such occurrences in program history.
However, the team will have to wait to try to extend its run of 20 consecutive regular season wins, dating back to September 2018. St. Clair is opening the season in COVID-19 quarantine and will miss at least its scheduled Week 1 game at Perryville.
The scheduled Week 2 game at Salem is also in jeopardy as Salem is also in quarantine and expects to be unable to play before Sept. 6. If St. Clair were to get through quarantine and get enough practices in to be eligible to play in Week 2, it would need to do so against a new opponent.
Once the Bulldogs get on the field, they are going to need a lot of fresh faces in the starting lineup to step up right away if they are going to continue to enjoy their run of regular season success.
Head Coach Brian Robbins reports just two returning starters from the 2020 team in junior defensive backs Anthony Broeker and Gabe Martinez.
“We have to replace our entire offense and nine starters on defense,” Robbins said. “Everyone else graduated.”
The Bulldogs do have a few seniors on the roster, adding athletes with varsity experience in other sports, such as state track medalist Alex Reinwald and soccer and basketball standout Austin Dunn, who was also a state qualifier in track.
This marks the eighth season of Robbins’ second stint as the head coach and his 12th year leading the program overall.
Robbins’ squad missed two games in Weeks 3 and 4 due to COVID-19 quarantines in 2020 but still went into the district tournament with a 7-0 record and clinched the Four Rivers Conference title for the second year in a row.
The Bulldogs ended the year at 9-1 after netting a pair of playoff wins against St. James, 49-0, and Salem, 42-7.
Perennial state powerhouse Cardinal Ritter ultimately ended St. Clair’s run in the district championship game, 53-13.
In addition to his duties on defense, Broeker could also be the favorite to take over as the Bulldogs’ signal caller on offense after serving as the backup quarterback in 2020. He completed the only pass he threw in 2020 for 14 yards.
St. Clair will have a lot of offensive production to make up for after rushing for 3,365 yards as a team last fall and then watching most of the legs that gained those yards walk across the graduation stage in May.
Although a run-first team, don’t count out St. Clair’s ability to move the ball through the air for a big play. The Bulldogs completed just 12 passes in 2020 out of only 21 attempts, but those passes went for 339 yards and nine touchdowns.
It’s possible we might not see the Bulldogs on the field until Week 3, when the Bulldogs would open Four Rivers Conference play on the road against a much improved Pacific squad.
St. Clair finally gets to play on its home turf in Week 4 against Sullivan.