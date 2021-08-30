Head Coach Ben Martin feels he has a team ready to make a big run this fall.
The Bulldogs return a pair of two-time state qualifiers in senior Case Busse and junior Hanna Spoon, leading a team that could justify Martin’s aspirations.
“The boys want to be conference champions and go to state as a team,” Martin said. “Anything less will be a disappointment for them.”
Busse captains a boys squad that also includes senior Ryan Bozada and sophomores Tommy Perkins and Aiden Kern.
“Kern ran the most miles over the summer on the whole team,” Martin said. “Aiden has a lot of natural speed and I look for him to be a key component to our team this season. Sophomore Tommy Perkins also will be an important runner for us.”
The girls roster includes returners such as senior Riley Ostendorf, junior Melodi Miller and senior Ella Edsel.
“This group of seniors will be a special group,” Martin said. “They all love the team and are good leaders. I will cry when this group leaves 12 weeks from now.”
The girls side will be boosted by incoming freshman Brooklyn Cannon.
“(She is) likely to be our fastest girl,” Martin said. “She is very fast and has a great personality. She is an excellent addition to our team. I have several talented freshman boys who will probably be varsity. Freshman Zech Slater is the first freshman boy I’ve had in 14 years to reach our 200-mile summer challenge. I like him a lot, and he will have an impact on the team in the coming years. Liam James will be another boy to watch.”
The program’s assistant coaches are Anna Grasso, Mike Rodgers and Ava Martin.