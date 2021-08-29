The new man on campus this fall is Soccer Head Coach Jeff Rego.
After serving as the team’s assistant last year, Rego gets the promotion and is the only new head coach among the six St. Clair fall programs.
“I am really excited to be the head coach this year after being the assistant coach the last two years,” Rego said.
The team has five returning starters in forwards Connor Sikes and Jaxson Richardson and defenders Joey Rego, Dakota Presley and Michael Givens.
Despite playing primarily defense, Joey Rego was second on the team in points last fall with eight, scoring two goals with four assists.
Sikes had two goals to his credit in 2020, and Presley scored once.
Newcomers for the squad include seniors Adam Rowald and Pol Mulet Josa, as well as four incoming freshmen.
The Bulldogs battled their way to two wins in each of the past two seasons.
Charles Heaton is the team’s assistant coach.