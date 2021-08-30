Pacific will have a new sheriff on the volleyball court this fall.
Joe Brammeier enters his first season as the program’s head coach, inheriting a 1-17 team from last season.
“I am so excited to be given the opportunity to be the head of this volleyball program,” Brammeier said. “We have a very talented group of girls this year, and I cannot wait to see what they will accomplish throughout the season.”
Brammeier is entering his seventh year coaching, having previously coached 16-18 boys for three seasons and 14-16 girls for three years.
He will be assisted by Coaches Renee Nickelson and Grace Smiley.
The Lady Indians had a healthy turnout of 52 athletes try out for the program, of which 37 made the cut.
The team brings back a trio of its hitters up front in juniors Annie Tomlinson and Erin Brooks and senior Brenna Moore, all of whom ranked in the top four in kills on the team in 2020.
Tomlinson, entering her third year as a starter, led the team in kills with 127 last season.
Also returning are junior libero Kamryn Bukowsky, senior defensive specialist Sophia Deusinger and junior setter Lauren Langenbacher.
Bukowsky posted 151 digs in 2020, the second most on the team. Deusinger was close behind that mark with 127.
Langenbacher ranked third on the squad in assists last fall with 93.
Additions to the varsity roster include freshmen Caroline Tomlinson, Megan Langenbacher, Kaitlin Payne, Baylee Moore and junior Carrison Tesar.