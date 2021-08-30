Despite graduating most of its 2019 roster, the softball Lady Indians only moved down one position in the Four Rivers Conference standings in 2020.
Now, Pacific brings back two-thirds of its starting lineup to try to climb back up.
The Lady Indians finished 4-2 in conference play last fall and 8-13 overall.
Six starters are back, led by senior third baseman Bella Walker.
“We are looking for her to be a solid influence on the hot corner of the infield as well as being our one and only senior leader,” Head Coach Tonya Lewis said. “She can get some big hits for us in the top of the order.”
Walker batted .283 with seven runs batted in during the 2020 season. She has seven career home runs to her credit and slugged one during the team’s preseason jamboree.
Across the diamond, junior first baseman Molly Prichard is also back after leading the team in batting average at a .407 clip last fall, slugging three home runs and driving in 22 runs.
“Molly had a big year last year, and we expect she will have an even bigger one this year,” Lewis said. “She catches just about everything at first and will provide some key power at the No. 4 slot in the lineup.”
The Lady Indians are long on returning sophomore talent, having worked four freshmen into the starting lineup last fall in shortstop Trinity Brandhorst, second baseman Bri Swinford, catcher Brooklynn Kittrell and utility player Jaylynn Miller.
Miller and Brandhorst, who both saw limited time in the circle last summer, now become the team’s top pitching options after the graduation of ace Taylor Hanger.
“Jaylynn has the capability of playing a few other spots for us when she is not pitching,” Lewis said. “She has worked a lot this past year on her hitting and is looking good for the upcoming season.”
Brandhorst swiped a team high 15 bases last season.
“She is really quick and gets on base a lot, which provides us with lots of scoring opportunities,” Lewis said.
Swinford was a .250 batter as a freshman and drove in five runs.
“(She) has done the work this summer and continues to improve,” Lewis said. “We expect good things from her this season.”
Kittrell will split duties behind the plate, as well as a utility role with fellow sophomore returner Ilexia Wallace.
“They have both put in a lot of work, and we are definitely seeing the improvements,” Lewis said.
The varsity squad adds juniors Hannah Duggan and Belle Triplett, both former volleyball players, to the mix both in the infield and outfield.
“We are looking at (Duggan) to be an impactful addition to our roster,” Lewis said. “She can play multiple positions and has a good bat. She will see some time in the outfield where we had some holes to fill.
“(Triplett) has some attributes that will make an impact right away. She also has versatility and some big power at the plate.”
Lewis will be assisted by Coaches Dean Penberthy and Jess Fletcher.