What does Year Three have in store for the Pacific golf Lady Indians?
It’s a small unit out for Head Coach Rob Schimsa’s squad with just four golfers reported on the roster.
All four are holdovers from last season.
Lexi Carter is the team’s only senior. She leads the list of returners after finishing in a tie for 45th place in the district last fall.
Juniors Aaliyah Haddox and Jenna Pettus and sophomore Gillian Bennett are each back for another run in 2021.
Pacific shot its way to a ninth-place finish at the Washington Tournament in 2020 along with placing fifth in the Franklin County Cup, eighth at the Westminster Cat Scratch Scramble, ninth at the St. Clair Lady Bulldog Invitational and 10th in the Class 2 District 1 Tournament.