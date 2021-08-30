It’s the second year for Paul Day and his coaching staff on the Pacific gridiron, and the Indians are in a position to make strides.
Although 2-6 a year ago, the Indians return seven starters on the offensive side of the ball and four on defense from a team that was markedly better at the end of the season than when it started out.
The Indians worked around a few games on the schedule that were missed due to one team having to quarantine, ending up with a 26-21 victory at Sullivan in Week 5 and a 50-34 win at Windsor in a back-and-forth playoff game in Week 10.
Pacific also played a tight game with Union with several lead changes in Week 4, falling 41-40. Union went on to reach the Class 4 state semifinals.
“I think our kids have done a great job in working hard to become stronger and more athletic (in the offseason),” Day said.
Up front should be a strength for Day’s squad in Year Two as the team returns four starters from the offensive line: seniors Ted Toney and Matthew Kristopeit and juniors Blake McKay and Cade Martin. The fifth man on the line is expected to be another senior, Chase Krug.
They’ll be blocking for sophomore quarterback Luke Meyer, who won the starting quarterback as a freshman in 2020. Meyer went 62-126 in pass attempts last year for 679 yards and eight touchdowns with eight interceptions. He also rushed for 351 yards and one score.
The Indians’ offense will ultimately go as far as the legs of their two senior running backs, Matthew Austin and Makai Parton, can take them.
Austin, a former quarterback, moved to running back last season and turned in three performances with 150 or more rushing yards, including a 333-yard, four-touchdown game against Owensville and a 265-yard, six-touchdown game in Pacific’s playoff win over Windsor.
Austin ended the year with 974 yards and 14 touchdowns. Had he been available to play in Pacific’s second playoff round at John Burroughs, he likely would have hit the 1,000-yard milestone.
Parton last played for Pacific as a sophomore in 2019 but spent the 2020 season playing for Lutheran North, where he scored a touchdown on both offense and defense but also ran in four two-point conversions.
Meyer’s top receiving targets figure to be returning senior Trenton Johnson and juniors Ethan Hall and Izach Reeder.
On the defensive side of the ball, Meyer and Johnson both return as the team’s safeties, and Austin and Toney both return as anchors on the defensive line.
Krug and sophomore Raidon Fowler slot in next to Austin and Toney on the line with Parton and Reeder taking on linebacker duties.
Hall and senior Denton Coffey are the team’s top candidates at cornerback.
Juniors Ian Sizemore and Weston Kulick are expected to work from the rover position.
Day’s staff will include assistant coaches Jimmy Meyers, Ken Grodie, George Dohm, Jay Mayfield, Craig Kriska, James Menderski and Ryan Buxton.