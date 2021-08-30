You’ve heard about “Mr. Smith Goes to Washington,” but how about Mr. Smith goes to Pacific?
Steve Smith takes over the boys soccer program at Pacific after previously coaching the St. Pius program in Festus.
“After taking some time off as head coach at St. Pius X boys soccer, I’m excited to continue my passion of coaching the beautiful game of soccer at Pacific High School,” Smith said. “The community has been incredibly supportive and welcoming, and it’s a place where I already feel at home.”
The Indians finished with an 8-10-2 overall record last fall and finished second in the Four Rivers Conference.
“Our goal is to be competitive in our conference and to win our conference, which will be a tough test for us given the quality of teams,” Smith said.
The Indians graduated their top three scorers from 2020.
Senior midfielder Blake Bearden was a key part of the defensive line last season but still ranked fourth on the team in scoring with 11 points. He scored four goals with three assists, leading the list of returning players.
Senior Ethan Flaherty (one goal, two assists in 2020); juniors Jacob Turner (one goal, two assists), Trevor Klund (two assists) and Ayden Biedenstein (one goal); and sophomore Sach Wolf (one goal) also return from last season’s list of point scorers.
Turner, Flaherty and junior Aaryn Curry factor into Pacific’s midfield, and Klund plays forward.
Biedenstein takes over between the pipes as the team’s goalkeeper, where he went 3-3 in save attempts in 2020.
The team adds junior defender Brett Bearden and sophomore Connor Higginbotham, who could play a role both as a forward and midfielder.
Smith will be assisted by Coach Danny Missey.