The little team that could, Gang Green returns looking for more volleyball success this season.
The New Haven Lady Shamrocks were able to adapt to the new MSHSAA format of best-of-five matches and playoff changes to finish the season at 11-15-3 overall, fourth in Class 1.
“I am excited for this season,” New Haven head coach Jaime Hoener said. “I thought we had a successful season last year and am looking forward to working with this group as we return four girls who saw a lot of playing time as juniors.”
The four top returners are senior setter-hitter Natalie Covington, senior setter-hitter Lucy Hoener, senior middle hitter Lexi Feldmann and senior libero Peyton Sumpter.
Covington and Hoener both made the all-state and all-district teams. The team graduated six seniors, including all-state setter-hitter Ellie Westermeyer.
Other graduates were Hannah Rethemeyer, Maria Sheible, Alaina Scott, Payton Burkhardt and Sheny Delgado.
Jaime Hoener feels three varsity newcomers can step up and make an impact. They are junior middle-outside hitter Tressa Carver, sophomore outside hitter Liz Luecke and sophomore middle hitter Aubri Meyer.
“All three of these girls can also set, which makes them versatile players,” Jaime Hoener said.
Finding someone to fill Westermeyer’s spot is crucial to this year’s success.
“We’ll need to find a setter to replace Ellie Westermeyer, and Lucy Hoener is the top candidate for that,” Jaime Hoener said. “We’ll also need a middle hitter, and Tressa Carver and Aubri Meyer will battle for that position.”
Overall, the program had 30 players come out, and Jaime Hoener kept everyone between the three levels.
Rachel Meyer and Brooklyn Covington are helping Jaime Hoener coach this season.
In the Four Rivers Conference, Jaime Hoener feels Hermann is the team to beat.
“They lost some players last year but will be strong again this year,” she said. “I think Borgia will be solid with their strong senior class.”
Jaime Hoener said her team learned quite a bit from last season.
“We learned that we are probably going to get beat up a little during the regular season,” she said. “Learn from those defeats, improve on our weaknesses, and know that it will prepare us for the postseason.”