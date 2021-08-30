Doug Peirick’s New Haven softball Lady Shamrocks have plenty of reasons to be optimistic in 2021.
This past season, New Haven went 7-12 overall, 3-3 in the Four Rivers Conference. The Lady Shamrocks lost to Elsberry in the Class 2 District 4 semifinals, 15-5.
Peirick’s squad has returning players with experience on its 11-player roster, including the starting battery of seniors Ryan Stutzman and Mackenzie Wilson.
Stutzman went 4-5 last season with a 5.21 ERA. She started eight games and pitched 49.2 innings, allowing 53 hits and 37 walks and striking out 75.
At the plate, Stutzman batted .434 with six doubles, tow triples and one home run. She scored 15 times and drove in 16 runs.
Stutzman split time in the circle with the graduated Madison Langenberg. Stutzman plays third base when not pitching.
Wilson has been a fixture on the varsity team since her freshman year and batted .391 with four doubles, one triple and three home runs last season. She scored 18 times and drove in 15 runs.
Although Stutzman and Wilson are the most experienced players, they’re not the only returners.
Kate Dittberner, Lindsey Steinbeck, Jessica Underwood and Ava Vandegriffe were regulars last season.
Dittberner, a junior, batted .122 with two doubles, three runs and four RBIs.
Steinbeck, a junior, hit .151 with a double, 14 runs and five RBIs.
Underwood, a junior, batted .296 with four doubles, 12 runs and eight RBIs.
Vandegriffe, a senior, was a .295 batter with two doubles, three runs and nine RBIs.
Kyra Mauntel and Abby Meyer saw brief varsity play last year. Both are sophomores. Mauntel had two at-bats, and Meyer hit six times and scored three times.
Newcomers are Annika David, Katie Holtmeyer and Sophia Long.
Peirick said finding a second pitcher and a shortstop are tasks that need to be done before the first game.
Overall, Peirick hopes his team can get better through the season.
“We want to improve on being a better team in the field and hitting,” Peirick said, “win the games we should and compete in all games we play.”
Peirick’s team will be looking for more magic in 2021.
Last season, New Haven twice beat St. Clair, including with a comeback win in the Four Rivers Conference game, 10-9. The Lady Shamrocks recorded a rare victory over Union as well.
Stephanie Scheer is Peirick’s assistant coach.