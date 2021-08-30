John Tucker’s New Haven cross country Shamrocks have 14 boys and seven girls out this season.
Led by all-state runner Emma McIntyre, who finished seventh in the individual standings, the Lady Shamrocks placed sixth in the MSHSAA Class 2 Championships. New Haven’s boys were fourth in the district meet.
Seniors Emily Delgado and Chloe Grater led the girls team this season. Delgado ran at the state meet.
Tucker said the others are three sophomores and two freshmen.
Three seniors led the New Haven boys. Logan Williams placed 64th in the state meet last year in 18:27.7. He was the lone New Haven boy’s runner to qualify for state in 2020.
Hunter Tallent and Charlie Roth are other veteran runners.
Junior Andrew Rethemeyer also has considerable past experience.
From there, Tucker said the rest of the team consists of last year’s junior varsity runners and newcomers.
“Both teams, I feel, have the potential to be competitive in Class 2, which is probably where we will end up when district and class assignments are released by MSHSAA,” Tucker said.
Tucker has kept goals within reach for this season.
“Our goal for both teams is to show improvement over the course of the season and qualify as many as possible to the state meet,” Tucker said.