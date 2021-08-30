Most teams would be thrilled with a 25-7-3 record.
However, most teams aren’t the Hermann volleyball Lady Bearcats.
“I have high hopes for this season,” Hermann Head Coach Phil Landolt said. “This will be my 18th year coaching (and third as a head coach), and I see a lot of potential in our team this year. There are some goals that we did not accomplish last year that we are going to work really hard to achieve for this coming season.”
One of those goals was a MSHSAA Class 3 state championship. Maryville ended that dream in the state semifinals, but Hermann bounced back to sweep Springfield Catholic in the third-place match.
Hermann did win the Lebanon Pinkfest Tournament and finished second in the Hermann Tournament.
“Last season, we learned that you have to be adaptable,” Landolt said. “We never knew who was going to be quarantined and not be able to play from day to day, and we learned that you have to be able to just roll with it and do the best with what you have.”
The team had 32 players come out on the opening day of practice, and Landolt feels that should give the program a solid foundation.
Alumnae Jamie Epple and Hilary Hays will be Landolt’s assistant coaches this year. Epple will run the junior varsity team, and Hays has the freshman squad.
Leading the way are five players with starting experience. Chelsey Moeckli was an all-state libero last fall.
Holly Heldt saw considerable playing time at middle hitter, and Cydney Moeckli is expected to move to setter. Hermann needs to replace all-state middle hitter Grace Winkelmann and all-state setter Hannah Grosse.
“We are returning five starters from last year,” Landolt said. “Of those, one is an all-state libero (Chelsey Moeckli). Another key to our team is junior Holly Heldt. We are expecting great things from her defense and attacking.”
Key players looking for bigger roles include senior middle hitter Grace Godat and junior right-side hitter Shelby Schutt.
Landolt said the goals are to win the Four Rivers Conference and the state title.