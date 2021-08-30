Although this marks the second season for the East Central College women’s soccer program, it’s the first regular fall.
The Falcons went 2-8 during an abbreviated spring season as NJCAA didn’t play any fall sports due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the inaugural campaign, the ECC women went 2-8.
Martin Clayes will have a deeper roster for the team’s second campaign.
A total of 16 players are on this season’s squad, giving the team more depth than in the spring.
Top returners include forward Abby Layton (Pacific) and defender Sami Starling (Union).
Other returners include Zoe Gaszak (St. Clair) and Sierra Pitman (Sullivan).
The team picked up several area players this season, including Washington graduates Rebekah Lewis, Avery Street and Gwen Lottman. Two St. Francis Borgia Regional graduates, Gretchen Overman and Gabby Mattli, are playing this season.
Ashleigh Cottner and Payton Sansom are playing from Union. Cottner is a sophomore.
Other incoming players include Eureka’s Marisol Lopez and Sullivan’s Kayleigh Willman.
Clayes said a goal is to stay ahead of Mineral Area College, another program entering its second season. St. Louis Community College is the defending NJCAA Division II Region 16 champion and a veteran program.
“I think that the team learned that college ball is tough every week, and you have to stay ready,” Clayes said about the inaugural campaign.
The Falcons have a five-person coaching staff for both the men’s and women’s programs.
Helping Clayes are Assistant Coach Joseph Benninger of St. Clair, Volunteer Coach Marty Brown of Washington, Volunteer Goalkeeping Coach Alex Moraes of Union and Volunteer Coach Nathan Doza of Sullivan.