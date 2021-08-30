After going 13-7 and winning the NJCAA Division II Region 16 title last spring, the East Central College volleyball Falcons have a challenge this fall.
Lisa Mathes-Peters’ team has 10 players this season after some late roster moves.
“With limited numbers, we are working on preparing for the season and keeping everyone healthy,” Mathes-Peters said. “We will get to play six-on-six for the first time during the alumnae scrimmage, which we are looking forward to. This will show me what personnel will need to go where.”
The alumnae scrimmage is scheduled to start Saturday at 10 a.m.
Six of the players are returners.
Outside hitter Leinata Leakehe (West, Salt Lake City, Utah), an all-region first-team selection, returns after leading the team with 184 kills last season. A six-rotation player, she also picked up 196 digs in the spring.
Libero Trinity Clark (Mountain View Liberty) returns from a season where she also made the Region 16 first team. Clark logged 196 digs last fall.
Two players are taking advantage of their third season eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Kilisitina Lutui (Riverton, Utah) had 41 total blocks to go with 68 kills. Macey Morehead (Saxony Lutheran) also comes back for a third season. She can play outside or rightside hitter as well as defense. Morehead posted 136 digs to go with 35 kills last spring.
Olivia Spanley (Saxony Lutheran), a middle hitter, is expected to see more action up front this year. She picked up 121 digs with 11 kills in the spring.
Another returner, Vaimoana Moungaafi (Hunter, West Valley City, Utah), posted 62 assists and 16 digs while seeing time as a setter last fall. Mathes-Peters said she will share setting duties with newcomer Bella Allgeyer (Parkway West). Allgeyer is a 5-5 setter-defensive specialist. She led the Lady Longhorns last year with 237 assists while adding 77 digs, 13 aces and four kills.
Rounding out the team are a trio of area hitters.
Lynnae Grus (St. Francis Borgia Regional, College of the Ozarks) is a rightside-middle hitter who transfers into the program.
Makayla Case (St. James) and Emily McKinney (Owensville) are looking at playing time at pin hitter positions.
Both Case and McKinney were Four Rivers Conference first-team selections last year. McKinney made the all-district first team, and Case was on the second team.