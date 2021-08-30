Martin Clayes would be happy to have a normal season for a change.
Clayes, who leads the East Central College soccer program, saw his teams shifted to the spring last year due to NJCAA not playing fall sports because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In his second year as head coach, Clayes saw his men’s soccer Falcons go 8-3 during an abbreviated spring season.
Top returners are sophomores Joe McInnes and Scott Peggie.
McInnes (St. Ambrose, Airdrie, Scotland) was named to the NJCAA Division II All-American second team. He led the team in scoring with 10 goals and five assists.
Peggie (Firrhill, Edinburgh, Scotland) is a midfielder who scored three goals and added five assists.
Among the incoming freshmen, Clayes has been impressed by midfielder Joao Pimenta (Lusiadas, Cariacica, Brazil).
Key losses include Guy Baskerville (Ravensbourne, London, England) on defense and Diego Navia (Nuevo Mundo, Guayaquil, Ecuador) in midfield. He feels sophomore Julio Gonzalez (IES Gran Capitan, Madrid, Spain) can help the defense, and freshman Mitchell Foley (Calderglen, East Kilbride, Scotland) is a favorite to see action in the midfield.
Clayes would like to make a run at the Region 16 title this season but sees St. Charles Community College as the front-runner.
“St. Charles are the defending champs, and they returning most of their players from the spring,” Clayes said.
Clayes hopes his team learns from losing in the spring’s regional tournament.
“Hopefully, we learned the importance of composure and using last year’s disappointment in the semifinal as fuel,” Clayes said.