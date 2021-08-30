They came, they saw, they conquered.
St. Francis Borgia Regional girls volleyball moved up two classes in 2020 and made the most of it. CJ Steiger’s Lady Knights went 29-5-2, placing third in MSHSAA’s Class 5, the largest in state play.
There were many highlights during the season.
Borgia beat eventual Class 4 champion Willard to win the Borgia Tournament. The Lady Knights then swept Hermann to repeat as Hermann Tournament champions.
In the return trip to Hermann near the end of the regular season, the Lady Knights came back from a 2-1 deficit in games to win in five.
Another five-game marathon ended with Borgia knocking off Lafayette for the district title. The fifth game went to 18-16.
And maybe the most satisfying win of all came at the end. Borgia beat St. Dominic in four games to win the third-place match at the Class 5 state tournament, ending a long day in Cape Girardeau.
St. Dominic had swept the regular season meetings to win the Archdiocesan Athletic Association Large Division title.
For the most part, the 2021 Borgia team is extremely similar to the 2020 Lady Knights. Borgia lost two players to graduation, defensive specialists Alicia Baylard and Maddie Dowil. From there, the big names return, including seven seniors who saw regular playing time in 2020.
The Lady Knights feature four players who have committed to NCAA Division II teams for volleyball and another for basketball.
Hitters Ella Brinkmann, Lily Brown and Caroline Glastetter have indicated they will continue playing at Maryville University in St. Louis. Setter Annie Arand has given her pledge to Missouri S&T in Rolla. Middle hitter Kaitlyn Patke announced she will play basketball at Truman State in Kirksville.
Arand is one of the team’s most versatile players. She’s worn the libero jersey and been the team’s setter in a 5-1 system. She will end her career with over 1,000 assists and digs.
Arand was an all-state player last year, logging 843 assists with 216 digs, 36 kills, 33 aces and 21 blocks.
She has many hitting options for distributing the ball with pin hitters Brinkmann, Glastetter and Brown. She also has Patke and senior Lynsey Batson in the middle spots.
Brinkmann is the first player at the outside hitter position. She knocked down 447 kills, hitting .359 last year. She also had 254 digs, 37 assists, 35 blocks and 23 aces. She was an all-state selection.
Brown and Glastetter are interchangeable at outside and right-side spots. Last year, Glastetter played outside, and Brown was at right-side. They were reversed during Borgia’s 2019 Class 3 state title run.
Brown had 180 kills, hitting .295. She added 41 blocks, 36 digs, eight assists and eight aces. She made the all-conference and all-district teams.
Glastetter, an all-state selection, knocked down 279 kills with 222 digs, 33 assists, 31 blocks and 19 aces. She’s a primary passer in Borgia’s serve receive rotation as well.
Patke received all-conference and all-district honors at middle hitter, posting 82 kills with 71 blocks, 26 digs, 15 aces and five assists.
Batson was an all-conference honoree with 114 kills, 51 blocks 20 digs, seven aces and three assists.
Senior Lauren Nieder was the libero for much of the season, sharing the jersey with Baylard at times. She posted 187 digs with 48 assists, 15 digs and one kill.
A total of 10 seniors made this year’s team. Anniston Sherrell, Marissa Gau and Ava Ploch also saw action last season. Sherrell hits, and Gau is a defensive specialist. Ploch is the backup setter.
Three juniors are on the team. Gisele Bolzenius and Madi Ulrich both saw playing time last fall as hitters. Molly Schroeder was the libero on the junior varsity team.
Steiger has an experienced coaching staff again this fall. Brad Bruns, who led Borgia to the 2013 Class 3 state title and coached collegiately at Fontbonne University and East Central College, is back as the varsity assistant.
Former player Hanna (Glastetter) Butherus and Amanda Wunderlich also return.