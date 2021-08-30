Andrew Eggert’s softball Lady Knights would be happy to just play a full season in 2021.
Borgia went 7-7 last season but had to hang up the cleats prior to the start of district tournament action due to COVID-19.
Highlights last season included wining the Union Tournament title by beating Rolla, 4-1. Ironically, Borgia had a game in that event called due to a positive COVID-19 test on an opposing team.
Borgia’s best winning steak was three games from Sept. 17-23, when Borgia beat Northwest, Pacific and St. Clair.
Borgia was hit hard by graduation, losing four important players. Those were Abi Schmidt, Katie Kopmann, Mya Hillermann and Ashlyn Stout. All four were starters last season.
As far as returners go, senior Zoe Konys was an Archdiocesan Athletic Association Large Division second-team infielder last season. She batted .300 with four doubles, eight runs and four RBIs.
Senior catcher Elizabeth Sinnott is a veteran who hit .421 last year with three doubles, five runs and 14 RBIs. Her RBI total led the team.
Junior Haley Puetz was the team’s power hitter last season, logging a home run to go with two doubles and a triple. She hit .278, scoring six times and driving home 10.
Sophomore Amanda Dorpinghaus played left field last season with two doubles, six runs and two RBIs last fall.
Senior Noelle Hanneken had six hits last fall. Two of those were doubles.
Senior Madelyn Ennis scored three times and drove in two last year.
Pitching is a key spot to fill as Schmidt and Kopmann were the primary hurlers.
Eggert said Dorpinghaus, freshman Paige Vogelgesang and junior Celia Gildehaus also will see time in the circle.
Shortstop is another key spot to fill with Vogelgesang and Dorpinghaus getting the first cracks at filling the spot.
In the outfield, Eggert said senior Catherine King, freshman Averi Glosemeyer, Hanneken, senior Makayla Mundwiller, senior Grace Hendrickson and junior Madelyn Hellebusch will get chances there.
Other juniors are Daelyn Johnson and Anna Esserman.
Seven freshmen made the team. They are Izabella Glosemeyer, Emma Weber, Vogelgesang, Grace Smith, Annabelle Roellig, Clara Heggemann and Averi Glosemeyer.
Senior Lindsey Bender is the team’s manager.