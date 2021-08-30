Daniel Strohmeyer’s soccer Knights reached the Class 3 District 6 championship game last season, falling to Rockwood Summit, 1-0.
Strohmeyer saw many positives with the 14-10 squad.
Although the team graduated eight starters from that squad, Strohmeyer has some solid returners to build around.
Sophomore Justin Mort was in goal for 13 wins and posted a 2.87 GAA with three shutouts.
Junior midfielder Zach Mort netted four goals with eight assists. He tied for the team lead in assists.
Senior defender Daniel Smith was a linchpin on the back line and is expected to anchor it this season.
All three picked up additional playing time last year as the squad worked around COVID-19 quarantines.
“The three returning starters are key because of their experience, and with a young team, all experience is valuable,” Strohmeyer said. “One of the positives from COVID last year was that some of our young, talented players got more varsity experience than they normally would have when our seniors were quarantined.”
Returners who are looking to lock down starting positions include juniors Sam Chambers, Daniel Schumacher and sophomores Tyler Kromer, Peyton Grannemann, Anthony Strohmeyer and Drew Fischer.
Chambers brings size and athleticism, Daniel Strohmeyer said. Schumacher, a track sprinter, brings energy and athleticism.
Of the sophomores, Kromer, Grannemann and Anthony Strohmeyer have played a lot of club soccer. Fischer stepped up on defense through the season and saw considerable time on defense in the district title game.
Two legacy players, freshmen Hunter Reinberg and Christopher Hasting, are expected to press for playing time as well. They are the sons of Borgia soccer players Jason Reinberg and Jeff Hasting, respectively.
The team has two newcomers who are expected to make an impact as well.
Adam Rickman, a sophomore who stood out for the basketball Knights last winter, is out for the team and is expected to play striker.
“With his size and athleticism, he will be a force in the box,” Daniel Strohmeyer said.
Junior Joseph Adolphson is a returning attacking fullback. He was slowed by injuries last season, but Daniel Strohmeyer said he will be an asset.
“He has the speed and skill to play anywhere on the field,” Daniel Strohmeyer said.
Graduation hit the team hard. Jake Nowak netted 31 goals with six assists. Nine-goal scorer Andrew Dyson and seven-goal scorer Ethan Mort also graduated. The team also lost key players in the midfield and defense.
Borgia gets an early test when it opens the season at St. Dominic, one of the Archdiocesan Athletic Association and state powers.
“St. Dominic is always the team to beat in our conference,” Daniel Strohmeyer said. “We will play hard and give it our best shot.”
Strohmeyer said the Washington match is another big one this season.
“I am looking forward to watching Washington play this season with all their senior talent,” he said.
Overall, the team needs to put lessons learned last year to good use.
“We learned that the season is a process building toward the end of the season and postseason,” Daniel Strohmeyer said. “We played our best soccer at the end of the season last year, winning our final four games and taking the (2019) state champs down to the wire in a 1-0 loss in the district championship game.”