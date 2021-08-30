Michael Pelster’s golf Lady Knights have numbers this season with 21 on the roster.
However, finding the best combination for varsity play is going to be the challenge.
“Our goal every year is to have everyone playing their best golf come district time,” Pelster said. “Hopefully, we have five girls who are going to be challenging for a spot at state.”
Four golfers return from last year’s district squad.
Junior Natalie Alferman is Borgia’s top returning golfer, and she finished 47th at the MSHSAA Class 2 Championships last year with a two-round score of 207.
Borgia placed sixth in the Class 2 District 1 meet last year at Meramec Lakes Golf Course.
Alferman was the top Borgia golfer in the 18-hole event, shooting 102 to tie for 18th.
Senior Maura Struckhoff was next at 105, tying for 25th. She was third on the team in average score last season.
Senior Bree Nieder shot 121 to finish 41st, and junior Sophia Fletcher was 42nd with a score of 122. For the season, she ranked first on the team for average score.
“Nieder and Struckhoff just joined girls golf last year, so I am looking forward to seeing their growth,” Pelster said. “Sophie Fletcher really made great improvement between her freshmen and sophomore season, so I am looking forward to continue to see the improvement.”
The team has a number of other golfers who could see varsity playing time.
Other seniors are Keely Glosemeyer, Jenna Van Booven, Alana Piontek, Malyse Lebish and Amelia Bogler.
Additional juniors are Isabella Sieve, Lexie Meyer, Isabella Borgerding, Chloe Wunderlich and Nia Marquart.
Jenna Hammer is the lone sophomore, and she’s joined by freshmen Olivia Wunderlich, Ava Howell, Callie Boland and Charlotte Bogler.
“We have several girls who look to make their way in to the five district spots,” Pelster said. “So far, Chloe Wunderlich has made the biggest progress since last year, but several girls are right on her tail. Alana Piontek, Jenna Van Booven, Amelia Bogler and Lexie Meyer are playing well.”
Pelster said daily improvement is a key for the team.
“I think our team is slowly learning the importance of working every day on your game,” Pelster said. “We are still taking a few days off with regards to focus on the course but have improved in that aspect of our game.”
Veteran coach Chip Thompson returns to assist Pelster this season.
Pelster sees Tolton Catholic and St. Dominic as teams to beat in the Archdiocesan Athletic Association this season.
“Both teams return quite a bit and should be good again,” Pelster said.