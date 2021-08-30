It’s not quite a blank slate, but the St. Francis Borgia Regional football Knights are going back to the drawing board in 2021.
Last season, Dale Gildehaus’ Knights went 7-4 overall, losing in the Class 3 District 3 championship game to Lutheran North.
However, that was the last Borgia game for a considerable number of top players. Borgia had 21 seniors last season, and those players saw the majority of the action.
This year, the Knights have nine seniors to go with 16 juniors, 15 sophomores and 22 freshmen. Very few players have significant varsity experience.
The team returns no starters. Junior Trenton Volmert saw some time running the ball last season. Junior Jack Boone and senior Nick Elbert saw playing time on the offensive line. Boone was a tackle, and Elbert played guard.
“We will be young, but after our jamboree I’m excited about the prospects of what our season will be like,” Gildehaus said. “We have work to do, but every team does at this time of the year. With most of the kids playing positions at the varsity level for the first time, I believe we will improve each and every day with work.”
The Knights head into the regular season with two quarterbacks, junior Ben Roehrig and sophomore Koen Zeltmann. Both bring different skills to the position, and Gildehaus feels both will contribute to the team’s overall development.
“At this time, we have two quarterbacks who continue to show tremendous promise as leaders, as well as athletic ability to run along with throwing,” Gildehaus said. “Both did well Friday.”
At running back, Volmert will be shadowed by sophomore Nathan Kell, who showed the ability to create the big play during the jamboree.
At the receiver spots, Gildehaus has a number of candidates. Although few have much experience, they are ready to prove their abilities. That group includes sophomore Tate Marquart, juniors Ben Lause, Kabren Koelling and Jordan Mohesky and seniors Alec Riegel and Garren Parks.
Up front, the Knights are rebuilding the offensive line. Senior Will Warden will anchor it from the center position. At the guard spots, senior Ryan Kampschroeder and Elbert likely will start with Boone and junior Jack Guehne at the tackle positions.
Other candidates include senior Tony Fortner, sophomore Jacob Gildehaus, sophomore Andrew Maune and junior Tyler Dill.
On the defensive line, Gildehaus indicated a rotation of Warden, Boone, Dill, Guehne, Elbert and senor Ethan Clarkson will see the initial action. He praised Warden for showing tremendous quickness in the jamboree.
It will be trial under fire for the linebackers, but Gildehaus was pleased with the play during the jamboree. Juniors Luke Kopmann and Liam Kluesner and senior Fortner all showed promise.
“I think watching these three grow will be exciting,” Gildehaus said. “Each has great potential.”
Gildehaus also feels Lause and Koelling will step up in the linebacker rotation.
In the secondary, Gildehaus feels many of the same players in the chase for receiver spots will be in the mix for playing time at defensive back.
On special teams, the Knights have four kicking candidates in junior Zach Mort, sophomore Justin Mort and freshmen Christopher Hasting and Haylee Stieffermann.
Stieffermann is the daughter of former Borgia standout Eric Stieffermann and the sister of former Knight Tyler Stieffermann. She’s the only one of the four who isn’t playing on the school’s soccer team this fall.
Gildehaus feels his team will learn under fire. Borgia opens the season at home against Pacific, a much improved squad.
Borgia then hits the road to play at Union, a Class 4 semifinalist last season.
The Knights enter Archdiocesan Athletic Association play in Weeks 3 and 4 with a road trip to Cardinal Ritter and a home game against St. Mary’s. Borgia didn’t play either team last year as both initially opted for the MSHSAA spring football season but changed after St. Louis City allowed sports to take place. By then, it was too late to add them to the schedule.
In Week 5, Borgia travels to Ste. Genevieve to play perennial small school power Valle Catholic.
Borgia hits the road again for Weeks 6 and 7, playing AAA foes Duchesne and St. Dominic.
Borgia returns home for Weeks 8 and 9, hosting Hillsboro and Carnahan prior to starting the playoffs.
In the area, Gildehaus feels Owensville, Union, Washington and Pacific will be teams to watch.
Gildehaus feels the making of a good football team involves much more than just the late summer and autumn months.
“We have to be in the weight room in the offseason, as with every school,” Gildehaus said. “It takes work to be successful. Nothing comes easy.”