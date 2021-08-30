Numbers aren’t so much of a problem anymore for the St. Francis Borgia cross country program.
The team has worked up to nine girls and eight boys on the 2021 roster.
Mitch Figas’ program has more returning depth on the girls side, where four of the five who ran in the Archdiocesan Athletic Association meet last year are back.
Leah Gildehaus, a senior, led the Borgia girls at the conference meet by placing 17th in 25:34.73.
Sophomores Hailey Menges and Mariah Melland placed 22nd and 23rd, respectively.
Senior Olivia Bleckman was next, placing 28th.
Hannah Menges, Sarah Mayer and Meredith Little are the other seniors on this year’s girls team.
Sophomore Sophie Weber and freshman Eleanor Schweich round out the girls team.
On the boys side, the graduated Trent Marquart ran most of the varsity meets. That leaves juniors Trevor Lebish, Zach Mort and Daniel Reidel as the most veteran of the Borgia boys.
Two sophomores, Destin Boland and Jake Posinski, also are looking to make a mark.
The team has a trio of freshmen: Kaleb Hoss, Nicholas Schmiemeier and Adam Ashworth.