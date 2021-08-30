Head Coach Jennifer Alferman-Molitor feels 2021 could be a big year for the St. Francis Borgia Regional boys swimming program.
“I am very excited for this year,” she said. “We lost a core group of seniors last year, so I knew this year was going to be a big change for everyone. I am excited to see how the boys do with the changes to the structure of the team, a full schedule and more invitationals.”
Even with an abbreviated season due to COVID-19, Borgia had many highlights.
At the MSHSAA Class 1 Championships, Borgia scored 19 points to finish 23rd in the team standings. The program qualified for the state meet in all three relay races and had three individuals qualify in six events.
Junior Zach Posinski placed 15th in the 200 freestyle last year in 1:52.89 and 22nd in the 500 freestyle in 5:14.36.
Junior Gabe Rio was 13th in the 100 freestyle in 49.37 and 15th in the 50 freestyle in 22.58.
Junior Aidan Garlock finished 18th in the 100 butterfly in 55.65 and 18th in the 100 backstroke in 58.49.
The 200 freestyle relay team placed 14th with a time of 1:34.18. Garlock, Posinski and Rio were on that team.
Rio, Posinski and Garlock were part of Borgia’s 14th-place 400 freestyle relay team, which clocked in at 3:26.71.
Two members of the state qualifying 200 medley relay return in sophomore Hunter Smith and junior Will Jett. That team placed 23rd in 2:01.79.
Alferman-Molitor sees the trio of Posinski, Rio and Garlock as being key for the team.
“They are three-quarters of the state qualifying relays and the individual qualifiers from last year,” she said. “It is still up in the air on what they would like to focus on for state this year.”
Borgia only had 10 dual meets but went 7-3 in those.
The team graduated three seniors: Ryan Kluesner, Carter Lange and Cole Fletcher.
Overall, eight swimmers return.
This year’s team has two seniors, Alan Weidemann and Andrew Haberberger.
Newcomers include sophomore Estiven Levin and freshmen Connor Briggs and Ian Pfeiffer.
Alferman-Molitor said the team wants to repeat as conference champion and defeat Ft. Zumwalt South this season after narrowly losing last year.
Diane Jones, who leads Borgia’s girls swimming program, returns as the assistant coach.
Alferman-Molitor said the team learned quite a bit from last season.
“COVID really taught us to adapt quickly,” she said. “I want to really focus on preparing the boys to be ready to swim any race at any given time because we never know who is going to be quarantined or injured.”