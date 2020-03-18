Future Coronavirus Testing Site

The city of Washington has started setting up the Fairgrounds as a COVID-19 testing site. Mercy Hospital Washington got approval from the city council Monday night to use the Fairgrounds to test for possible coronavirus cases. Mercy President Eric Eoloff said the hospital is still working out the details of the plan. Once everything is finalized, the public will be notified on how to proceed.

Eoloff said the site would be for Franklin and Warren county residents. The site would be used for people who qualify for testing after calling a special phone number. Patients will remain in their vehicles for the duration of the test. Missourian Photo.