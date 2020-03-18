Mercy Hospital Washington is making plans to utilize the Washington Fairgrounds for a COVID-19 testing center.
While plans are still being finalized on Mercy’s end, the city council Monday night gave permission to use the fairgrounds for a coronavirus testing center.
Mercy Hospital Washington President Eric Eoloff spoke to the council Monday night about the COVID-19 pandemic. He expressed a need for a testing site away from the hospital and other health care facilities.
While no one in Franklin County has tested positive for coronavirus, Eoloff said it’s important to have a testing site in order to “stay out in front” of the virus.
“It will come into Franklin County,” he said. “I’m very confident of that based on the spread rate.”
Eoloff said the virus is “attacking” seniors at a high rate and it’s important to contain the spread to protect them.
He said experts are saying “it’s going to get worse before it gets better.”
More testing will help the medical community stay on top of things, he added.
Testing Site
Eoloff said the fairgrounds is an ideal spot for a testing center. He said the location is remote in a way, but also well known by the community.
The fairgrounds also is near to the hospital. The site will be used to test people from Franklin and Warren counties.
Mercy is still working out the details of the testing center. Eoloff said the hospital expects to meet Wednesday and iron out the details before releasing them to the public.
The goal is to have a facility that is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Similar to the setup used by Mercy in Chesterfield this weekend. People will not have to leave their cars.
Once the plan is finalized and Mercy is ready to mobilize, residents seeking a test would be given a dedicated phone number to call. Possible testers would be asked a series of questions and will be asked to describe symptoms.
Anyone who qualifies for a test will be given a time slot to show up to the testing site. Eoloff said testing will be broken into 10-minute blocks to avoid stacking issues.
People who could qualify include symptomatic patients with a fever of 100.4 or higher, people with respiratory concerns or anyone with similar pre-existing health conditions.
Those who get tested would be sent home and told to quarantine until the results are back.
“It’s very contained,” Eoloff said.
Traffic management teams will greet patients and check registration. Nurses and medical professionals in protective gear would then do the testing.
The test kit would be placed in a fridge on the fairgrounds. Four times a day tests would be picked up and sent to a lab.
Washington Emergency Management Director Mark Skornia said this procedure keeps people out of hospitals and doctor’s offices while still providing care. He said it limits medical staff exposure to the virus.
Patients will pull in through the south gate and exit through the north gate. The rest of the fairgrounds will be locked.
City staff spent Monday getting the site ready for Mercy. Work will continue until the plans are finalized.
Mercy Prepared
Eoloff said 80 percent of patients who contract COVID-19 can be treated at home. The other 20 percent need hospitalization, which is why it’s important to not bog down doctor’s offices and the hospital with testing.
Eoloff said plenty of tests are available now, and he anticipates more will arrive soon.
Mercy Hospital Washington also has some ventilators, Eoloff said. The hospital, along with many nationwide, have requested more.
Eoloff said he isn’t trying to be an alarmist, but wants to be prepared. He said in pandemics, before they hit, people tend to think the plans are an overreaction. After the pandemic hits, people start to question why more wasn’t done.
Mercy is trying to prevent that type of a reaction, he said.
“We’re planning for the worst and hoping for the best,” he said.
Mercy is encouraging people to practice social distancing. People should limit contact with others.
Mercy also is making plans to change its hospital policies about who can come into the hospital. The goal is to limit exposure to patients and staff.