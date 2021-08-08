Performing in front of a standing room only crowd on Saturday night, ZZ Top rocked the Pepsi Main Stage at the Washington Town & Country Fair, delivering one hit after another from the band’s extensive catalogue of songs, including “Gimme All Your Lovin’” and others.
Saturday’s concert was one for the first live performances ZZ Top delivered following the death of longtime bassist Dusty Hill, who died at his home in Texas on July 28. He was 72. Substituting for Hill on bass was Elwood Francis, a renowned guitar technician and longtime friend of the band. At one point in the concert, lead vocalist Billy Gibbons paused to honor Hill, including putting his hat on the microphone stand while they played a recording of Hill singing “Tush” before he passed away.
“We’re going to have Dusty singing through the magic of Memorex,” Gibbons said.
Gibbons also sang, “You might not see him in person, but you’ll see him all the same,” about Hill.
Before the show, many fans spoke about how they feel a personal connection to the band, whose music has helped to define a generation of Americans, who grew up in the 1980s.
“I was 14 the first time I went and saw them in 1974,” said Ted Kilker. “Their advertisement was ‘the loudest band in the world’ and they were man. I had tinnitus for like five days.”
He said he couldn’t tell his parents out of fear they wouldn’t let him go to another concert.
“Five days, my ears rang,” he said, “but it was worth it.”
He said “Blue Jean Blues” was his favorite song.
“A lot of people don’t know that song,” said Kilker, a Washington resident. “It is my all-time favorite ZZ Top song.”
Another fan, Phyllis Garbs, of Washington, was very excited as well. She said she’s been a big ZZ Top fan her whole life, but has never seen them live. Saturday crossed off a big item on her bucket list.
When asked her favorite ZZ Top song, she said “Well, I basically like them all.”
“It’s been so long since I’ve heard a concert in the first place,” she said. “now, just getting to see them, I hope I hear everything.”
Ken McClure, who came to the show Saturday, is originally from Mesquite, Texas, but moved to Missouri three years ago. He said seeing a Texan band like ZZ Top perform brings him “a little bit of home.” McClure wore a Texas flag button down to show his Texan pride.
McClure’s favorite ZZ Top song is “Sharp Dressed Man.”
“I’m sure they’re going to hit all the good stuff,” he said. “And I want to hear new stuff too. They’re not going to play anything that disappoints anybody.”
Joshua Vanderen was excited for the show too.
“It’s sad that Dusty passed, but I’m glad that the band’s moving on,” he said.
Just like McClure, “Sharp Dressed Man,” is Vanderen’s favorite song.
“Got Me Under Pressure” kicked off the band’s set at 8:30 p.m. sharp. The band also played classics from its discography such as “Gimme All Your Lovin’” and La Grange,” but they also played some deep cuts like “Brown Sugar,” which appears in the band’s very first album, aptly named “ZZ Top’s First Album.”
ZZ Top came to Washington as part of their nationwide tour, “Loud!” which includes stops in Tuscaloosa, Alabama; and upcoming stops in Sturgis, South Dakota; Missoula, Montana; Englewood, Colorado; Cincinnati, Ohio; Charleston, West Virginia; Memphis, Tennessee; Tupelo, Mississippi and others. In April, the band will begin its tour of Canada, starting in British Columbia.
With Saturday’s concert over, rising country music singer and songwriter Adam Doleac remains the last act to perform at the Town & Country Fair. His performance on Sunday will be followed by a fireworks display.
Find more coverage of the 2021 Washington Town & Country Fair online and in next week's print editions.