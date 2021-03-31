Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band ZZ Top will perform Saturday, Aug. 7, at this year’s Washington Town & Country Fair, according to an announcement from fair officials Wednesday.
The band joins with rising country music singer and songwriter Adam Doleac and popular 80s rock band 38 Special as the third headlining act to be named to this year’s entertainment roster. A fourth musical act is yet to be announced.
ZZ Top, also known as “That Little Ol’ Band From Texas,” was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2004. The band was honored for their “remarkable almost 50 years of rock, blues and boogie on the road and in the studio.”
The band rose to national prominence with the release of their 1973 album, Tres Hombres. The album included the hit “La Grange,” which is considered by Rolling Stone Magazine to be one of the “Greatest Guitar Songs of All Time.” The song spent 19 weeks on the Billboard Magazine’s Hot 100 Charts, peaking at No. 41.
The band’s popularity continued to grow in the 1970s and into the 1980s with the release of Eliminator, the band’s eighth studio album and its largest commercial success. The album includes hits such as “Gimme All Your Lovin’,” which reached No. 37 on the Billboard charts; “Sharp Dressed Man,” which peaked at No. 56 on the charts; and “Legs,” which is the band’s highest charting single. The song reached No. 8 in the U.S., and a dance mix of the song reached No. 13 on Billboard’s dance charts.
The song’s music video won the inaugural MTV Video Award for Best Group Video in 1984. MTV is a former music-video streaming television channel.
The band’s songs received regular airtime on MTV, which helped the band gain popularity with a whole new age demographic — ’80s teenagers and young adults.
Since its release, Eliminator has sold more than 10 million copies in the U.S. alone.
The band’s other albums include: Afterburner, 1983; Recycler, 1990; Antenna, 1994; Rhythmeen, 1996; Mescalero, 2003; and La Futura, 2012.
In addition to being prolific musicians in the studio, the band is also well known for their high energy concert performances, most notably the World Wide Texas Tour in the 1970s that included a longhorn steer, a buffalo, buzzards, rattlesnakes and a Texas-shaped stage. The band has also performed overseas, entertaining audiences in Slovenia, Argentina, Australia, Sweden, Russia, Japan and elsewhere.
Domestically, the band is in the midst of a nationwide tour that includes five nights of performances in Las Vegas, Nevada, and performances in Sturgis, South Dakota; Midland, Texas; and El Paso, Texas.