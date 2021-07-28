Bassist Dusty Hill of ZZ Top has died at 72, the band announced Wednesday on Facebook. The Missourian previously reported that Hill suffered a hip injury prior to a July 21 show in Evansville, Indiana.
"We are saddened by the news today that our Compadre, Dusty Hill, has passed away in his sleep at home in Houston, TX," read the Facebook post signed by fellow band members Billy Gibbbons and Frank Beard. "We, along with legions of ZZ Top fans around the world, will miss your steadfast presence, your good nature and enduring commitment to providing that monumental bottom to the 'Top'. We will forever be connected to that 'Blues Shuffle in C.' You will be missed greatly, amigo."
ZZ Top is scheduled to perform at the Washington Town & Country Fair Aug. 7. Bob Merlis, ZZ Top’s publicist, previously told The Missourian that substitute bassist Elwood Francis replaced Hill on the tour and that the Washington show would go on with Francis.
This is a developing story that will be updated as more details are released.