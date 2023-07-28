It’s Fair time!
While the gates to the Washington Town & Country Fair don’t open until Wednesday, Aug. 2, a variety of pre-Fair events are planned this weekend in the run-up to the area’s biggest entertainment extravaganza of the year.
“We’ll be ready to build some memories,” Fair Manager Jennifer Giesike said Friday morning, echoing this year’s Fair theme.
The festivities kick off Saturday with the 5K and 10K Run-Walk starting at 7 a.m. at the North Lakeshore Drive Pavilion on the Fairgrounds. Online registration has already closed for the Run-Walk, but day-of-race registration will still be available starting at 6:15 a.m. In addition to the Run-Walk, the Kids’ Fun Run 200-Yard Dash will also take place at 8:30 a.m.
The annual Fair Parade is scheduled for 4 p.m. Sunday. One significant change to this year’s parade is that, even though it will travel the same route as in past years, it will do so in reverse — starting downtown at Main and Cedar streets. Fair officials said Friday they have close to 100 entries this year for the parade, which has become Washington’s biggest of the year. Registration for entries in the parade is closed.
The parade will head east on Main Street, then south on Jefferson Street, before traveling west on Fifth Street to High Street. The parade will then head north on High Street, ending at Circle Drive. Parade entries will then travel west on Circle Drive back to the Fairgrounds. Fair officials said they expect 5,000 to 6,000 people to line the parade route.
This year’s Fair Parade Grand Marshal is long-time educator and Harvest Table advocate Karen Dawson. The Honor Group for the 2023 Fair parade is Empac Group. Fair Parade Chair Kim Bratton said a portion of Front Street will be closed on the day of the parade, as will some streets near the Chamber office to accommodate float staging.
From 6:30 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 31, and 8 to 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, entries will be accepted for the Home Ec / Fine Arts contest, although contest entrants must have pre-registered.
The Fairgrounds open at 9 a.m. Wednesday with rides on the midway starting at 10 a.m. The opening ceremony is set for 7:30 p.m. on the Main Stage with the Queen Contest to follow at 8 p.m.
Subsequent nights of the fair will feature performances by musicians on the Fair’s Main Stage including Gabby Barrett, a country singer featured on the TV show “American Idol” who will perform at 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, and St. Louis hip-hop star Nelly, who will take the stage at 8:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4.
Other performers include Generation Radio, a classic rock supergroup made up of members of high-profile bands, including Chicago, Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers and Rascal Flatts, who will play at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, as the opening act for country duo Big & Rich who will take the stage at 8:30 p.m. Classic rock bands Missouri and Shooting Star will perform on Sunday, Aug. 6. Missouri will take the stage at 6 p.m. followed by Shooting Star at 7:30 p.m.
This year’s Fair will feature a variety of new attractions, including blacksmithing demonstrations, dueling pianos and the Wheels of Agriculture Game Show, as well as an expedited ticketing process, with those who have purchased tickets in advance and those who need to buy them at the gate waiting in separate lines.
New food options for 2023 include pizza rolls available at the lunchstand, along with sandwiches, fried pickles and more from Big Boys Grilled Subs & Wings, chicken sandwiches, wraps and other items from Ramblin’ Rooster, and hot and iced coffees, energy teas, cake pops and more from Exit 11 Coffee.
Fair officials said Friday that advance tickets sales have been “very strong” and they are expecting a large turnout Friday for the Nelly performance, which they said could rival the largest Main Stage crowd ever. They encouraged those who haven’t purchased tickets to do so online.
For more information, to purchase tickets, or for a full schedule of Fair events, visit www.washmofair.com.
