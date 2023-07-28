Washington Town & Country Fair Queen contestants in 2022 parade
Buy Now

In a series of convertibles, the 2022 Washington Town & Country Fair Queen Contestants ride in the Fair parade on Sunday, July 31, 2022. 

 Missourian File Photo/Ethan Colbert.

It’s Fair time!

While the gates to the Washington Town & Country Fair don’t open until Wednesday, Aug. 2, a variety of pre-Fair events are planned this weekend in the run-up to the area’s biggest entertainment extravaganza of the year.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.