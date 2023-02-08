The Washington Town & Country Fair is looking for its next queen — applications are now being accepted for the 2023 Fair Queen Contest.
To apply, contestants must be a citizen of the United States and a resident of Franklin County or an adjoining county, as well as a resident of Missouri for no fewer than six months as of July 15, 2023. Contestants are to be female, single, a high school graduate and no more than 21 years of age on Sept. 1.
The queen contestants will have scheduled activities from the Queen Contest Committee including a “A Day of Professionalism,” “A Day in Washington,” Run-Walk and Fun Run and the parade.
As always, the Fair Queen will receive a $2,500 scholarship, First Runner-up a $1,000 scholarship; Second Runner-up a $750 scholarship and Miss Congeniality a $500 scholarship.
The opportunity to sponsor a queen contestant will be limited to the first 24 businesses that have completed the registration form on the chamber’s website. Sponsor registration deadline is Wednesday, May 10, but any sponsors registered by March 23 will be announced at the Chamber Banquet, Saturday, March 25.
Interested queen contestants or sponsors can register online at washmofair.com/queen or by contacting Tammy Adragna at the Chamber Office at 636-239-2715 ext. 105 or emailing tadragna@washmo.org.