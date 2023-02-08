Maria Hellebusch waves to the crowd
Maria Hellebusch waves to the assembled crowd during her victory lap around stage after being crowned Fair Queen Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at St. Francis Borgia High School.

 Missourian Photo/Julia Hansen

The Washington Town & Country Fair is looking for its next queen — applications are now being accepted for the 2023 Fair Queen Contest.

To apply, contestants must be a citizen of the United States and a resident of Franklin County or an adjoining county, as well as a resident of Missouri for no fewer than six months as of July 15, 2023. Contestants are to be female, single, a high school graduate and no more than 21 years of age on Sept. 1.