The Washington Town & Country Fair Dairy Show proved a rewarding event for Maria and Blake Vedder, as the two cousins took home the title of champion and reserve champion in multiple categories.
For the market dairy portion of the show, the Vedders were the only two entries.
Maria Vedder, 17, took the title of grand champion market dairy and Blake Vedder, 14, was named reserve champion.
Junior heifer champion was awarded to Maria Vedder, and Isabelle Scheer was awarded reserve junior heifer champion. Maria Vedder was named grand champion for her heifer.
Zach Scheer earned the title of junior jersey champion, and Isabelle Scheer was named reserve champion. Zach Scheer was named grand jersey champion as well.
In the Holstein female division, Maria Vedder took junior champion and Zach Scheer took junior reserve. Maria Vedder was awarded grand champion for Holstein female, and reserve champion went to Blake Vedder.
The best udder award went to Maria Vedder.
The senior division dairy showmanship award went to Maria Vedder. She was also selected to receive the Nelson Hall Agricultural Achievement, which included a plaque and $300 check. Blake Vedder was given the dairy showmanship award in the junior division. Blake and Maria Vedder were both awarded commemorative belt buckles for their showmanship awards.
The judge for the dairy show was Ken Bolte, of New Haven, who was an agent with the University of Missouri Extension for Franklin County for more than 40 years, specializing in the dairy and agriculture areas.
Throughout the show, Bolte remarked several times that it was a close call between the competitors, especially when choosing the senior showmanship winner.
“We had two young ladies out here that you could tell they were interested and you could tell they are into the showing, and they are into the dairy cattle,” Bolte said. “They know a lot about their animal and about the dairy industry. It was a tough decision.”
