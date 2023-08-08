Champs with Court
Front row from left, Maria Vedder and Blake Vedder pose with Dairy Show Judge Ken Bolte and, back row from left, Fair Queen Abby Loesing, First Runner-Up Brinna Smith, Second Runner-Up Lauren Killian, and Miss Congeniality Nicole Brinker. Maria Vedder was awarded the top senior division showmanship and Blake Vedder was awarded the top junior division showmanship at the dairy show.

 Missourian Photo/Antjea Wolff.

The Washington Town & Country Fair Dairy Show proved a rewarding event for Maria and Blake Vedder, as the two cousins took home the title of champion and reserve champion in multiple categories.

For the market dairy portion of the show, the Vedders were the only two entries.

