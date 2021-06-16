An estimated 2,000 fans showed up Friday at the Franklin County Fair in Union.
Most were there for the demolition derby, where extra bleachers were installed around the motorsports complex to meet the demand and hundreds more fans watched from the berm leading to City Lake.
But one man came farther than most to see the evening’s events, and he was there primarily for the undercard.
Randy Lewis, of San Clemente, California, calls himself “the world’s No. 1 track chaser.” He said the temporary track at the fairgrounds was the 2,706th auto racing track he has visited in 85 countries.
‘It’s all about going someplace for the first time,” Lewis said. “If I went someplace and came back the next year, it doesn’t count.”
Because it’s not technically a race, the demo derby also doesn’t count. But the 15-lap enduro race held before the derby, in which ramshackle cars raced around three no-longer-running vehicles, did count toward the total.
Lewis said he visits around 100 racetracks a year. He’d been to a track in Ohio Thursday night and was off to Arkansas Saturday. He posts about his adventures on YouTube and Facebook.
Lewis said he has seen races at all NASCAR tracks and many Formula 1 tracks, including in South Korea, India and Singapore. The Union course was on the smaller side.
“It’s definitely small-town America, which is great,” he said. “I’m trying to see things I’ve never seen before, and this fits the bill.”
Union was the 35th new track Lewis visited this year, which included stops at ice-racing tracks in the winter.
Not counting temporary tracks like Union’s, which was adjusted to play host to tractor pulls Saturday and Sunday, Lewis said the U.S. has around 1,500 permanent racetracks, and he has been to all but 20 of them.
Although the demolition derby was the biggest draw of the fair, organizers said they were pleased with the entire event, which ran Thursday through Sunday. Mayor Bob Schmuke, who has been involved with the fair off and on since 1978, said they also had between 1,500 and 2,000 people for the truck and tractor pull Saturday night.
“All the (concession) stands are up on sales,” he said. “All the ticket sales are up. Everything is going really good.”
After the COVID-19 pandemic led to the fair’s cancellation in 2020, Schmuke said things appear to have picked up attendance-wise compared with the most recent fair in 2019. “I think this is equal to or a little above that.”
One new planned event that was canceled was ax throwing. Schmuke said the man who puts the event on had COVID-19 and was not cleared by Saturday afternoon, when it was scheduled.
Zoe Kinsey and Lauren Monzyk, both of Union, were among those at the fair Sunday, their first time at the event this year after previously attending in 2019. They said they enjoy the fair because it has many things to do close to home.
“It’s super close to where we live, and it’s something to do in the summer where you don’t have to drive anywhere far away,” Kinsey said.