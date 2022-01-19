What a difference a year makes for the Washington Town & Country Fair — according to Fair chairman Jon Ballmann.
“After such a low year in 2020, to go to the exact opposite end of the spectrum is just so rewarding,” Ballmann said Thursday, following the Washington Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual business breakfast and meeting. The Fair is a division of the chamber.
“This year’s Fair was everything I could have hoped for, and the volunteers, Fair board and the community lined up to make this Fair one for the record books,” Ballmann said.
During the meeting, Ballmann announced the Fair recorded more than $3.2 million in revenue — a new record. The previous record of $2.33 million was set in 2018. In 2017, revenue was $2.17 million and in 2016, the Fair reported revenue of $2.3 million.
Fair receipts for 2020 were largely skewed after much of the programming was scrapped due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Although the Fair posted a revenue record, Ballmann said the event also is expecting to post record expenses because multiple staples cost more money than in previous years. The 2021 carnival, for example, cost $95,000, which is higher than in previous years.
In total, the Fair posted expenses of $2.73 million. Expenses for previous years have varied from $2.14 million in 2019 to $2.17 million in 2016.
Ballmann said the Fair board, which is grappling with rising entertainment costs, always strives to keep enough financial reserve to pay for the next year’s musical line-up. The 2022 Fair’s music line-up, which will be announced in mid-March, carries a price tag of around $400,000, Ballmann said, up from $300,000 a year ago.
“The costs of the Fair are skyrocketing,” he said. “But we as a Fair board are always dialed in to make it a huge success. I think everyone felt the pressure to make this Fair a success, and it was.”
The 2021 Fair, which featured performances from ZZ Top, 38 Special, Adam Doleac and Kip Moore, also set a new record in ticket sales revenue.
More than $1 million in tickets were sold, including $499,700 in preseason sales and $520,756 in on-site sales. Preseason ticket sales were up from $373,000 in 2019, and on-site ticket sales also were up from $359,265 that same year. Of the preseason ticket sales in 2021, more than $120,000 were for discounted season passes.
Approximately 57,445 tickets were scanned at the ticket booths this year, including: Wednesday, 9,151 tickets; Thursday, 11,253 tickets; Friday, 13,324 tickets; Saturday, 16,708 tickets; and Sunday, 7,009 tickets.
Concession stand sales were also 20 percent higher compared to a rolling five-year average, Ballmann said.
In his report, Ballmann noted that the Fair recorded $548,798 in net profit. For comparison, the 2019 Town & Country Fair posted a profit of $174,439, according to Missourian archives.
“The money is needed as we try every year to make the fair bigger, better for the community,” Ballmann said.
Economic Impact
The success of the 2021 Town & Country Fair has been felt far and wide, according to Ballmann and other officials. For the first time, the total economic impact of the Fair has topped $2 million — which is $460,000 more than the previous record, set in 2018, of $1.5 million in economic impact.
The local economic impact includes money spent on capital improvements, $63,465; locally sourced goods, supplies and services, $660,243; prize money and premiums paid out to exhibitors and contestants, $33,997; and scholarships, $7,750.
Proceeds from the Blue Ribbon Livestock Auction, which featured 269 entries, set a new auction record of $864,169, in total sales.
The auction is also included in the local economic impact. The livestock auction includes market steers, hogs, lambs and dairy cows’ milk. All but 1 percent of the money bid in the livestock auctions goes back to the youth exhibitors. The money held back is put into a scholarship fund for youth who show livestock.
The financial successes enabled the Fair board to award more than $250,000 to local organizations, including a one-time distribution of bonus checks to 55 different local groups, clubs and sports teams. The bonus checks totaled $50,500.
Among the recipients were the Four Rivers Area Young Farmers Association, the Franklin County Master Gardeners, the East Central College Alumni Association and various churches, community groups and civic clubs. Each organization received a donation based on the number of volunteers it provided the Fair and the number of hours those volunteers worked, Ballmann said.
Looking ahead with gratitude
As Ballmann ends his tenure as Fair chairman, he said he is doing so with an overwhelming sense of gratitude.
“I just want to say thank you to everyone. I am sure people think I have worn that word out, but I truly mean it. It couldn’t have been a better Fair,” Ballmann said.
Succeeding Ballmann as Fair chairperson will be Joyce Couch, last year’s co-chair. Assisting her as co-chair will be Jason Gildehaus.
Couch said she is excited to step into this new role.
“The challenge for us to do something even bigger, even better than 2021 — but I think we have some very exciting things in store,” said Couch, who announced that the upcoming Fair is themed, “Time of My Life.” The dates for this year’s Fair are Aug. 3-7.
Preseason tickets are for sale now online at washmofair.com/tickets. To date, preseason ticket sales are 10 percent higher than last year.
While she and Washington Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Jennifer Giesike said they can’t share details about the 2022 main stage entertainment line-up, they can share details about some new events coming to the Fair.
This year’s chairman event will be the Ninja Experience, which will feature competitors completing “highflying, jaw-dropping” stunts as they test their strength and agility in an obstacle course that includes a 15-foot warped wall.
“I don’t think I have ever seen an act like that before at the Fair, and I can’t wait,” said Couch, who said she first started coming to the Fair as an infant and has never missed one.
“It will be different,” she said, “but I think people will enjoy it.”