There’s no ceiling on bidding or community support when it comes to the Washington Town & Country Fair Blue Ribbon Livestock Auction. Just ask Joyce Couch, the co-chair of this year’s fair, and she’ll tell you — “We live in an incredible community.”
This year’s auction, which featured 269 entries, tallied more than $864,169 in total sales. This shatters the previous record of $491,625 set in 2019 by more than 75 percent. Since 2015, the auction has raised more than $3.4 million for local livestock exhibitors. This includes $290,325 in 2020; $473,158 in 2018; $450,573 in 2017; $457,124 in 2016; and $457,897 in 2015.
“You hear a number like that, and you just have to be amazed by this community,” Couch said. “That’s a crazy amount of money.”
The auctioneer this year was Dave Schumacher.
A total of 191 hogs were sold in the auction, also a new record. This is the seventh time in eight years that the market hog auction has set a new record for receipts and for the number of hogs sold.
The previous record was 184 hogs sold at the auction, which was set in 2019.
The market price per pound was 79.5 cents per pound, according to fair officials at the auction.
Larry Bryson, of Centralia, purchased the grand champion and reserve grand champion market hogs exhibited by his granddaughters and Eager Beavers 4-H Club members Hannah “Grace” Bryson and Evelyn “Evie” Bryson. Grace Bryson’s 287-pound grand champion market hog sold for $105 per pound, or $30,135. This set a new record, which only stood for a matter of moments as Larry Bryson set a new record when he purchased Evie Bryson’s 265-pound reserve grand champion market hog for $206 per pound, or $54,590.
“I kept thinking, ‘Did I hear that right?’ because all of a sudden we are in triple digits. It was just incredible,” Couch said. “I just stood there and was absolutely amazed.”
The previous record was set in 2005 and was $6.41 per pound.
Adding to the record-breaking total of Saturday’s swine auction were nine exhibitors who saw their blue ribbon pigs sell for more than $3,000. This includes: Matthew Freitag, of Krakow 4-H Club, who sold his 289-pound market hog to Hoffmann Commercial Real Estate for $3,468; Nathaniel Hagedorn, of Eager Beavers 4-H Club, who sold his 295-pound market hog to McDonald’s for $3,540; Alexa Bell, of Krakow 4-H Club, who sold her 277-pound market hog to D&S Homeyer Leasing for $3,324; Claire Hellebusch, of Homestead 4-H Club, who sold her 276-pound market hog to Mentz Foundations for $3,036; Terrance Busch, of 4 Ever Clever 4-H Club, who sold his 300-pound market hog to Unnerstall Contracting, of Pacific, for $3,600; Nathan Brueggenjohann, of the Krakow 4-H Club, who sold his 285-pound market hog to Unnerstall Contracting, of Pacific, for $3,135; AJ Hallien, of the Eager Beavers 4-H Club, who sold his 299-pound market hog to RE/MAX Today real estate agent Elisha Hoerstkamp for $3,289; Paetyn See, of the New Haven 4-H Club, who sold her 285-pound market hog to Walnut Haven for $3,420; and Nicholas Hellmann, of the Go Hog Wild 4-H Club, who sold his 293-pound market hog to Huellinghoff Brothers, of Union, for $4,981.
In total, the market hogs sold for $508,378.52, accounting for 58 percent of all sales at Saturday’s auction. The average price per pound was $9.59 per pound, also a record, according to The Missourian’s archives. The average price per pound has varied over the years, ranging from $4.97 in 2019 to $2.80 in 2010.
The 53 market steers sold at Saturday’s auction accounted for $298,890 of the auction’s total sales, which is $160,000 more than last year’s steer auction receipts. The number of steers was even with 2020’s figures but down slightly from 2019, when 60 steers were sold at the auction. The steers in 2019 sold for $193,376.
The market price for the steers was $1.22 per pound, according to fair auction officials.
This year’s grand champion market steer, exhibited by Kaitlynn Van De Wiele, of the Rockford Rebels 4-H Club, sold for $9,337.50, or $7.50 per pound. Purchasing the prize steer was the Bank of Franklin County, who was represented at the auction by President and CEO Bob Dobsch and Marketing Director Corey Baker.
The reserve grand champion steer, which was exhibited by Washington High School alumna Hallie Giesike, sold for $6,820 to S-K Contractors Inc., which was represented at the sale by Shawn Mayall.
Although fair officials said much attention has been placed on the success of the swine and market steer auctions, they feel all of the livestock sold should generate some excitement.
“It wasn’t just limited to one buyer but across all species (that we broke records),” Couch said. The dairy cow portion of the auction raised $21,750, eclipsing the previous record of $21,500 set in 2018. Meanwhile, the market lamb portion of the auction set a new sales record of $35,160, doubling last year’s sales total.
Couch said she hopes that the young people in the show ring and those who made memories out on the carnival midway, at the concerts or at other attractions left this year’s fair reminded that “they live in an amazing community. Washington is just a great town, and the Washington Town & Country Fair is top-notch.”
A full listing of those who purchased market hogs and steers can be found on pages 9A and 10A. A summary of those who purchased market lambs and the results of the dairy cow auction can be found on 7A.