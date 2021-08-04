For the first time in nearly two years, a new queen will reign over the Washington Town & Country Fair.
Abigail Tobben, of Washington, was crowned the queen of the 91st Annual Fair during the opening night of the five day fair on Wednesday. She takes over the ceremonial duties from Rachel Licklider, who was crowned in 2019 and continued as fair queen in 2020 after much of the fair was scrapped last year due to the pandemic.
Licklider, who now goes on to represent the Town & Country Fair in the Miss Missouri State Fair pageant next Thursday, wishes the new queen well in her role.
“I am so excited for (Abigail) to be able to experience the fair as queen. ... The fair is never going to be the same for them and that is what is all about for me, just knowing all of the fun memories that she is going to make and experience with the other members of court is just so exciting.”
Tobben, who is the daughter of James and Jennifer Tobben, was shocked when Master of Ceremonies George Meyer read her name as the one the three-person judges panel had selected to be queen.
“I mean, I can honestly tell you that I was completely speechless. I am so honored to be the queen of the fair, this is just an amazing experience,” said Tobben, who received a $2,500 scholarship with her title. She was sponsored by the Bank of Franklin County.
“I’ve always dreamed of this day, but to be honest I never thought it was going to be me,” Tobben said as she recalled being a child, hoping to catch a glimpse of the queen being crowned.
The six-year-old version of herself is likely “jumping up and down right now, so excited because she just cannot believe that this dream is happening,” Tobben said.
Also named to the queen’s court were second runner-up Aubrie Moreland, who received a $750 scholarship, and first runner-up Britney Harriman, who received a $1,000 scholarship. Moreland is the daughter of Brent and Tracy Moreland and she was sponsored by W&M Restaurants. Harriman is the daughter of Mark and Nicki Harriman and she was sponsored by Cinema 1 Plus.
Lyllian Neuberger, who is the daughter of Nick and Jodee Neuberger, received the title of Miss Congeniality, a title bestowed upon her by a vote of her fellow candidates, and a $500 scholarship.
*Find more coverage from the 2021 Washington Town & Country Fair Queen Contest and other fair activities in the weekend edition of The Missourian.*