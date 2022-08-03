A lack of cooperation from Mother Nature has caused Washington Town & Country Fair officials to rearrange two staples of the Fair's opening night line-up and close the Fairgrounds for the evening.
Per a post to the Washington Town & Country Fair Facebook page, the Fairgrounds have been closed this evening "due to continued severe weather approaching."
The post also notes that children can be picked up at the North Park behind the exhibitor building, where they are sheltering.
The Washington Town & Country Fair Queen Contest, which was slated to begin at 8 p.m. on the Pepsi Main Stage, has been moved to an off-site venue. Fair officials did not identify where the coronation ceremony will be held, because the secondary venue has "limited seating."
"Contestants have received a limited number of tickets for their guests," Fair officials said in a press release. The Queen Contest, which will still begin at 8 p.m., will be livestreamed on the Fair's Facebook page.
This is not the first time that storms have upended the coronation ceremony. In 2015, Washington Town & Country Fair Queen Andrea (nee Feldmann) Voss was crowned in a ceremony moved to St. Francis Borgia High School's auditorium due to rainstorms, according to The Missourian's archives.
This year's ceremony features 20 contestants, including: Zoe Oetterer, Madeline Agee, Maria Hellebusch, McKenzie Dohm, Miranda Yarbrough, Kampbell Hemeyer, Lindsey Molitor, Lydia Reed, Kaitlyn Patke, Lily Schmieder, Grace Bryson, Delaney Siefken, Chloe Thacker, Grace Struttmann, Joie Heien, Allison Wilson, Britni Riley, Alexa Bell, Amber Christeson, and Caitlyn Seyer.
The Fair's opening ceremonies, which were set to begin at 7:30 p.m., have been delayed until Thursday evening prior to the Dylan Scott concert.