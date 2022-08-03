2022 Fair Queen contestants
The 2022 Washington Town & Country Fair Queen candidates gathered for their orientation group photo Tuesday, May 31, 2022. Standing, front row from left, are Kaitlyn Patke, Alexa Bell, Joie Heien, Britni Riley, Delaney Siefken, Chloe Thacker, Lydia Reed, Grace Struttmann and 2022 Fair Chair Joyce Couch. Standing, back row from left, are Kampbell Hemeyer, Amber Christenson, Allison Wilson, Maria Hellebusch, Madeline Agee, Zoe Oetterer, Miranda Yarbrough and Lindsey Molitor. Not pictured were Caitlyn Seyer, Grace Bryson, Lillian Schmeider, McKenzie Dohm. The Fair Queen Contest has been moved from the Fairgrounds.

A lack of cooperation from Mother Nature has caused Washington Town & Country Fair officials to rearrange two staples of the Fair's opening night line-up and close the Fairgrounds for the evening.

Per a post to the Washington Town & Country Fair Facebook page, the Fairgrounds have been closed this evening "due to continued severe weather approaching."