Without any pomp and circumstance, bidders at the 2021 Washington Town & Country Fair’s Blue Ribbon Livestock Auction quietly set a new sales record for market lambs on Saturday and more than doubled last year’s sales total.
Last year, in an auction that was heavily modified due to the coronavirus pandemic, bidders spent $14,600 on 14 lambs. This year, many of those same bidders spent $35,150.50 on 16 lambs, which exceeds the previous record of $32,904 that was set in 2018 when 24 lambs were sold in the auction.
The lamb garnering the most attention from bidders was the grand champion market lamb exhibited by Jeffriesburg 4-H member Connor Briggs, of Beaufort. The 135-pound lamb sold for $42.50 per pound, or $5,737.50, which is another record for a market lamb in the auction, according to The Missourian archives. Scott Dieckhaus, of Washington, was the successful bidder on Briggs’ lamb.
The reserve grand champion market lamb, which was shown by Country Kids 4-H Club member Wyatt Davis, of New Haven, was sold for $1,755 to Robert Borgmann, president of Dolan Realtors, and Penny Rombach.
Briggs’ sales total was only rivaled by one other sheep — which was exhibited by his brother, Gabriel — at Saturday’s auction. Gabriel’s lamb, which weighed 134 pounds, was purchased for $5,360, or $40 per pound, by Beth and Jason Grellner, of Pacific. Gabriel is also a member of the Jeffriesburg 4-H Club.
Alina Cottrell, a member of the Krakow 4-H Club, saw her 130-pound lamb fetch $3,575 at the auction. The winning bidder was Bill Cottrell, of Memphis.
Other lambs sold at the auction included a 111-pound lamb, which was purchased for $1,100 by Zick, Voss, Politte & Richardson and was exhibited by Nicholas Gilbert, a member of the Country Kids 4-H Club; a 113-pound lamb, which was purchased for $1,130 by Citizens Bank of New Haven, Pacific, Gerald and Washington and was exhibited by Emma Gerdes, a member of the New Haven 4-H Club; a 115-pound lamb, which was purchased for $1,437 by Grus Foundations LLC of Union and was exhibited by Karson Eads, a member of the New Haven 4-H Club; a 127-pound lamb, which was purchased for $2,540 by Peoples Savings Bank and exhibited by New Haven 4-H Club member Jacob Gerdes; and a 121-pound lamb, which was purchased for $1,210 by First State Community Bank and was exhibited by Jenna Van Booven, of the Krakow 4-H Club.
Other winning bidders purchased the following lambs: a 106-pound lamb, which was purchased for $1,325 by TLH Trucking, of Beaufort, and exhibited by Abigail Gilbert, of the Country Kids 4-H Club; a 123-pound lamb, which was purchased for $1,537.50 by 6D Livestock & Sheep Shearing and exhibited by Drew Van Booven, of the Krakow 4-H Club; a 120-pound lamb, which was purchased for $1,200 by E&E Hydraulics, of Union, and exhibited by Tyler Getchman, of the Roaring Lyons 4-H Club; a 118-pound lamb, which was purchased for $1,770 by Hillsboro Title Co. and exhibited by Amelia Davis, of the Country Kids 4-H Club; a 132-pound lamb, which was purchased for $1,650 by Straatmann Feed and Heisel Equipment and exhibited by Hunter Straatmann, of the 4 Ever Clever 4-H Club; a 103-pound lamb, which was purchased by Bill Cottrell for $2,163 and exhibited by Grant Cottrell, of the Krakow 4-H Club; and a 110-pound lamb, which was purchased for $1,650 by Strubberg Accounting, of Union, and exhibited by Harper Davis, of the Country Kids 4-H Club.
These sales were all part of a record-breaking auction that included $864,169 in total sales, with the market lambs accounting for 4 percent of the auction’s total.