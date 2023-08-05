The Washington Town & Country Fair has announced several updates and changes of schedule for Saturday.
Handicap parking is available at the west gate, but all other grass lots at the fairgrounds are closed.
The Field Class Tractor Pull, originally scheduled for 3 p.m., has been canceled.
The midway will be open from 2 to 5 p.m. and from 6 to 11 p.m. and the Messy Play Zone, originally set to open at 11 a.m., will instead open at noon.
For more information, to purchase tickets, or for a full schedule of Fair events, visit www.washmofair.com.
