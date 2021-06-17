A proposed zoning change that would expand the opportunity for commercial and mixed-use development in downtown Washington was the focal point of Monday’s Washington Planning and Zoning Commission meeting.
Washington’s Community and Economic Development Director Sal Maniaci said the proposed zoning change is known as an overlay district, which means existing zoning regulations stay intact.
“Nothing is changing to those properties as it is currently. It basically just has less restrictions,” Maniaci told The Missourian after the meeting. “This overlay district would allow any development that was previously only allowed in C-3 zoning, or within the downtown district, to be allowed in a few more blocks.”
Planning and Zoning Commissioner Carolyn Witt, who is also on the city’s Historic Preservation Commission, deemed the proposal a “winning proposition.”
“It is just expanding zoning a minimal amount but has great potential,” Witt said.
Maniaci said overlay zoning is very common in other cities of Washington’s size and larger.
The impacted area of the proposed overlay district is described by city officials as: “the south side of Fifth Street between Elm and Market streets, the east side of Market Street between Fifth and Front streets, the north side of Front Street between Market and the western edge of the Rhine River Development, the east side of Olive Street between Front and Second streets, the north side of Second Street between Olive and Cedar streets, the west side of Cedar between Second and Third streets, the north side of Third Street between Cedar and Elm streets, and the west side of Elm Street between Third and Fifth streets.” A map of the proposed overlay district is available online at emissourian.com.
“This just sets a boundary of what we, as a city, see as the actual boundary of downtown development,” Maniaci said. The Rhine River Development refers to the series of restaurants that includes Sugarfire Smokehouse, 512 W. Front St.; 514 Chop House, 514 W. Front St.; and Bud’s American Pub, 516 W. Front St.
“If someone wanted to do something creative like that, where we think that is a perfectly appropriate lot and use of space, they couldn’t do that under the current code. The point is to get less restrictions and to have fewer hurdles for anyone who is interested in developing a property in downtown,” Maniaci said.
City officials say there is plenty of interest in the downtown commercial district. In January, officials with Downtown Washington Inc. reported that in 2020 more than $11 million in private investment was invested in downtown Washington, with 10 new businesses opening, including 1869 Draft Room, 216 W. Front St.; 514 Chop House, 514 W. Front St.; Angelina’s Italian Market, 24 W. Second St.; Captain 1 Liquor, 305 E. Eighth St.; Janie Schriewer RE/MAX Results Realty Office, 12 E. Front St.; Natural Body Connection, 321 Lafayette St.; Present Moment Yoga Studio, 14 E. Front St.; Plush Home and Fashion, 310 Elm St.; The Hive Salon, 127 Elm St., Suite 100; and Undergrounds Espresso Bar, 120 W. Front St., Suite 101.
Six businesses were under construction and have since opened or are nearing completion, including Chimera Creative Works, 209 W. Third St.; Old Bridgeview Brewery, 16 E. Front St.; Oak and Front Wine Bar, 120 W. Front St.; the River Sirens Hotel, 4 E. Main St.; and Keller Williams Realty, which moved into the former Schroeder Drugs building downtown.
“I think we want to encourage any investment in downtown,” Washington Mayor Sandy Lucy said during the meeting.
Planning and Zoning Commissioner Samantha Cerutti Wacker agreed. “I think we all want downtown to evolve and grow,” she said. “We also want to be flexible within reason.”
If the overlay district is approved by the Planning and Zoning Commission and the Washington City Council, Maniaci said it would allow for property owners to envision new purposes for their properties, including mixed-use developments that would offer commercial office space on the main floor and residential units on upper floors.
“There are a lot of underutilized lots and properties in this overlay district or properties that are vacant or parking lots that aren’t publicly owned that someone could come in and develop, building something that matches the style we already see through downtown,” Maniaci said. “I think the goal is to actually be able to expand what we already have going, not to tear anything down.”