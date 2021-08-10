Mercy Hospital Washington and the Franklin County Health Department collaborated to offer COVID-19 vaccinations at the Washington Town & Country Fair, but they didn’t have many takers.
Franklin County Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker, who also serves as the health department’s public information officer regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, said that 14 vaccines were administered at the fair.
“Not a lot of people went to the fair with the intention of getting vaccinated,” Brinker said, “as was expected.”
However, he said he thinks the booth sent a good message to people in the county about how easy it is to get vaccinated. “Anyone that wants to get vaccinated in Franklin County can,” he said.
COVID-19 vaccines are available for free in a number of locations, including at the Franklin County Health Department in Union, Mercy Clinic Four Rivers in Washington, Sinks Pharmacy in St. Clair, Schroeder Drugs in Washington, Walgreens locations across the county and any Walmart pharmacy across the county. Vaccines.gov also has a tool to help find vaccine clinics.
“The Mercy team that volunteered appreciated the opportunity to provide the vaccine and encourages anyone who didn’t make it by to schedule their appointments at mercy.net/movaccine,” wrote Bethany Pope, media relations manager for Mercy Hospital Washington, in an email.
Pope said the hospital hopes to do similar outreach vaccine clinics in the future.
Brinker said he appreciated the work Mercy Hospital Washington put into the booth and the staff the hospital provided. “Mercy came to the table and did a lot, so we’re very grateful,” he said.