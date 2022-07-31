Joyce Couch has never missed the Washington Town & Country Fair.
From watching her siblings show dairy cattle, to showing dairy cattle herself, to serving on the Fair board for nine years to now leading the Fair as board chair, her love for the annual event hasn’t wavered. Every year she said she looks forward to seeing the community come together for a good time.
“I’m addicted to it, I love it, I think it’s an amazing community event,” Couch said. “What is neat when you’re on the Fair board is you get to see things the average fair-goer doesn’t.”
This year, as board chair, Couch had the opportunity to help shape the Fair lineup by adding an attraction of her choosing, with board approval. Amanda Griesheimer, director of marketing for the Washington Area Chamber of Commerce, said the Chairman’s event is part of the Fair that she looks forward to every year.
“I love that we have the Chairman’s event that changes every year and brings something new to the fairgrounds,” Griesheimer said. “Performances like this, I think, are especially popular because they interact well with the crowd.”
Couch selected the Ninja Experience, which features athletes flipping across a 60-foot-wide stage to engage in some gravity-defying stunts, coupled with a sound and lighting show.
Couch said she knew instantly that it was the show she wanted to add to the Fair lineup after she saw it at the International Association of Fairs and Expositions. The convention was held in San Antonio, Texas, where all kinds of acts were showcased, from motorcycle riders to magicians and jugglers to mermaids. Couch and Griesheimer were part of the Fair board group that attended the convention, Nov. 29 and 30, and Dec. 1, 2021.
“I just always like to think outside the box and bring something different to the Fair,” Couch said. “I also have a grandson who is 8 years old, and he’s a ninja freak so I think he might have inspired me a little.”The high-energy performance is more than a show as the performers also interact with the audience, including asking for audience members to try their hand at breaking boards in the show’s finale, Couch said. One stunt includes a performer jumping over five audience members, typically children, to catch a hat that the child at the end is holding up. While this is a show for all ages, Griesheimer said she thinks the younger kids will have the most animated reactions. The performers also ask for audience participation in certain stunts.
“It happens to be my favorite that they will actually let the kids come up and break boards,” Couch said. “Of course, they (the performers) break like 10 boards at a time, but they’ll let kids come up and break a board. I just thought it was cute.”
Other stunts include performers gliding across the stage completing various feats, including swinging from rings, scaling a 15-foot warped wall, Taekwondo demonstrations and other acrobatic stunts.
The show includes parkour, freerunning and stunts featured on American Ninja Warrior, an American reality show on NBC that is based on a Japanese reality show. The television series, which is now in its 14th season, garners between 5 million to 6.2 million viewers per episode, according to the latest Nielsen Co. ratings.
“I think American Ninja Warrior has inspired a lot of things — ninja classes, theme weeks at camps, merchandise, even backyard playgrounds. It’s entertaining and intriguing,” Griesheimer said. “The Ninja Experience is designed to bring that excitement on a smaller scale to groups that maybe wouldn’t have that live experience otherwise.”
The Ninja Experience is represented by the Artists and Attractions booking agency and just completed its tour kickoff at the Franklin County Fair in Hilliard, Ohio. At the Franklin County Fair the Ninja Experience performed each day of the five-day event.
Last year, the Ninja Experience was an attraction at the Kansas State Fair, the North Dakota State Fair, and in 2019, the Ninja Experience appeared at the Washington State Spring Fair in Puyallup, Washington.
At the Washington Town & Country Fair, the Ninja Experience will have daily shows beginning Wednesday, Aug. 3. The 30-minute shows are scheduled for 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday and 12:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. All performances will be at the north gate to the fairgrounds, known as the Shuttle entrance.
Admission to the show is free with the purchase of a Fair ticket.