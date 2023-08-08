Fans crane their necks to see Nelly
Fans crane their necks to get a view of Nelly's Fair performance Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. The crowd was shoulder to shoulder, covering the entirety of the grassy area between the stage and the Midway.

 Missourian Photo/Julia Hansen

The record-breaking crowds during Nelly’s performance Friday at the Washington Town & Country Fair kept the Washington Ambulance District busy.

“The concert was kind of scary for us,” Washington Ambulance District Chief Christopher Clifton said. “There were people that were passing out or felt anxious that the crowd was packed so tight.”

