Washington, MO (63090)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 77F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.