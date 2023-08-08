The record-breaking crowds during Nelly’s performance Friday at the Washington Town & Country Fair kept the Washington Ambulance District busy.
“The concert was kind of scary for us,” Washington Ambulance District Chief Christopher Clifton said. “There were people that were passing out or felt anxious that the crowd was packed so tight.”
Three ambulance crews were stationed by the Pepsi Main Stage in preparation for the concert.
Out of the 72 emergency medical service calls at the fairgrounds on Friday, 23 occurred within the hip-hop artist’s 90-minute performance. Clifton added that one of the ambulance crews stationed by the stage was unable to keep track of how many people were treated, so there were more patients than what was recorded.
In comparison, during the Gabby Barrett show, emergency medical personnel only responded to two calls, and three calls at the Big & Rich concert.
“We were pushed to our limits on Friday at the concert,” Clifton said.
Many of the individuals were treated for heat exhaustion, dehydration or, Clifton said, having panic attacks due to people packing closely together.
Clifton said one individual suffering from cardiac arrest was transported by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Washington. A GoFundMe page has been set up by a Union man to help pay for funeral costs for Reginald “Reggie” Wilkins, which states that Wilkins died of a heart attack Aug. 4, and Mercy confirmed that a Reggie Wilkins died at the hospital Friday.
Three other people were taken by ambulance to the hospital for heat-related illness and one allergic reaction that same night.
“Everybody that was on staff that day said that was one of the craziest times we’ve ever seen,” Clifton said.
Washington Ambulance was assisted by Mercy staff, and Clifton said he could not thank them enough for their help.
Aside from the chaos of Friday night’s concert, Clifton said the rest of the Fair was on par with previous years.
Wednesday was the crew’s lightest day, with only 16 calls at the Fairgrounds. Fifty calls were reported on Thursday, 72 on Friday, 61 on Saturday and 64 on Sunday. Clifton said the most common reasons for people requesting first aid were for blisters and heat exhaustion.
Despite the struggles the Washington Ambulance District had to keep up with on medical issues, Washington Police Department Lt. Detective Steve Sitzes said this year’s criminal occurrences at the Fair were mild compared to previous years. Sitzes said the department dealt with five minor in possession arrests and less than five assaults on the fairgrounds.
“Most of our workload was heat-related and that was Friday night at the Nelly concert,” Sitzes said.
Sitzes stated the department had adequate personnel on site to deal with the incidents that occurred.
