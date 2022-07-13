The Washington Town and Country Fair committee has selected former Mayor Sandy Lucy, retiring Police Chief Ed Menefee, and retired Fire Chief Bill Halmich as the 2022 parade grand marshals.
They were chosen from approximately 15 nominees.
The committee also selected WINGS Education Foundation as the 2022 honor group. WINGS works with the Washington School District, providing grants for innovation, technology and other opportunities to improve classroom education.
Lucy, Menefee and Halmich had all been nominated in previous years.
Kim Fleer, of the Washington Chamber of Commerce Fair Office, said Bill Halmich has been nominated every single year.
“There’s some change going on in leadership, so we felt it was the perfect time to honor these three for what they’ve done for the community and for the fair,” Fleer said.
In previous years when Halmich was asked to be grand marshal, he said he declined so he could be ready to respond in case of an emergency during the festivities.
“I didn’t want to compromise my duty by being tied up in the fair, so I’m really looking forward to this one,” he said. “The respect I’ve gotten from the community for just doing my job is adequate for me — but I can tell you (being a grand marshal) is a privilege for me.”
This is not Menefee’s first time around the parade route, either. Except for a year he was sick and the year where there was no parade, he’s been in it every year since he became a police officer in Washington.
“My favorite part is just seeing how many people show up to see the parade,” Menefee said. “They crowd the street from start to finish and that is just wonderful, to see them come out and enjoy it together as a community.”
He said being selected as one of the three parade grand marshals feels like a milestone, as this will be his last time walking in the parade.
“That they would recognize me in such a way for my years of service, I felt very honored,” said Menefee.
Menefee has served Washington as a police officer for 36 years and is ending his 42 year-long career this month.
“I’ve gotten used to it, I’ve been preparing for retirement since January,” Menefee said. “It’s a change of life for me. The passing of what I’ve known for 42 years, it’s kind of sad, but I’m looking forward to the next part of my life.”
Former Washington Mayor Sandy Lucy was unavailable for comment.
The parade will begin 4 p.m July 31.The route will start at the intersection of Circle Drive. and High Street and will travel east to Jefferson before traveling north, to end at Cedar and Main Street. Tickets, including season passes, can be purchased at www.washmofair.com.