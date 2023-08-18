A group of local 4-H professionals and FFA advisors have disavowed a letter purporting to be from their organizations, which was sent to auction buyers asking them for additional support for a select group of livestock exhibitors at the Washington Town & Country Fair’s Blue Ribbon Livestock Auction.
The letter seeks support for exhibitors whose hogs did not bring $5 per pound at the auction. It was sent out Monday and signed: Leaders of 4-H & FFA in Franklin County.
The letter indicated that the hog auction has “led to frustration and disillusionment for some of the young participants who did not achieve the anticipated outcomes. Despite their hard work, the kids found themselves undervalued and neglected due to their lack of success during the auction.”
The letter went on to state that in an attempt to address the issue, the author or authors are asking prominent buyers to donate money for a “select group of about 20 kids out of the 214 participants” whose hogs received a “mere $4- $4.75 per pound, a far cry from the average pig price of $8.05 per pound” to increase their purchase price to $5 per pound.
Fair officials responded to the letter with an email stating they were unaware the letter was being sent and they are not seeking anything additional from auction buyers. The email states those who received the letter should disregard it.
On Wednesday, 4-H and FFA officials also repudiated the letter, sending out an email stating they “did not create, and were not aware of the letter until it had been received by the buyers.”
The letter “does not reflect the joined opinion of 4-H and FFA Leadership accurately and was sent without the consent of the 4-H Specialist and FFA Advisors. We believe that all youth exhibitors received above a fair market price for their market livestock due to the extremely generous nature of our local community,” according to the email.
The email was signed by 4-H Youth Specialist Tanner Adkins, Washington FFA Advisor Chris Dunard, Union FFA Advisor Josh Roehrs, Union FFA Advisor Danielle Blair, St. Clair FFA Advisor Clayton McDaniel and St. Clair FFA Advisor Alexis Downey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.