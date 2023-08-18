Fair logo 2023

A group of local 4-H professionals and FFA advisors have disavowed a letter purporting to be from their organizations, which was sent to auction buyers asking them for additional support for a select group of livestock exhibitors at the Washington Town & Country Fair’s Blue Ribbon Livestock Auction.

The letter seeks support for exhibitors whose hogs did not bring $5 per pound at the auction. It was sent out Monday and signed: Leaders of 4-H & FFA in Franklin County.

